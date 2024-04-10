Sylvester Stallone accused of making fun of 'ugly' actors on set of 'Tulsa King'

King of Tulsa is embroiled in controversy surrounding the treatment of its background actors.

An Atlanta-based casting agency has left the Paramount+ comedy-drama amid claims posted online that background actors were verbally abused on set by star Sylvester Stallone. The series is produced by 101 Studios, which is actively investigating the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. At this point, the allegations have not been verified and series director Craig Zisk denies it happened.

This is an evolving story, but here's what we know so far.

Catrett Locke Cast confirmed on his Facebook page Monday that he was separating from King of Tulsawhich recently began production on season two.

The administrator of another casting group, Charleston SC Background Actors/Crew, added on Facebook: “Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of King of Tulsa filming in Atlanta. At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by someone who might have felt something; but there have been countless people who were on set and reported what they saw, how they were treated, etc. Unfortunately, Sly Stallone and his team made things miserable for the background artists and many said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for stepping away from the project and looking out for their background artists.

The move came amid screenshots circulating online taken by public and private casting groups on Facebook of background actors' experiences on the King of Tulsa together. In two that were posted on X by television writer Julie Benson (Star Trek: Prodigy) — which is not affiliated with King of Tulsa — a casting director reportedly accused Stallone of fostering a “toxic environment,” while the moderator of a private Facebook group made more detailed accusations.

“I was made aware of some things that happened on Thursday…I came on the second day (Friday) to see what was going on,” Rose Locke allegedly wrote in a message shared via a screenshot. “Ultimately, I quit because it was clearly a toxic environment that I wasn't comfortable putting myself or background artists in. I'll be done next week and someone someone else will take over. I want to apologize for everything you have experienced. I would also like you to text me…what you experience, see or hear, I will send the information to the HR.

The author of an attached second screenshot from another FB group moderator said this: “While working on TK this week, Sylvester Stallone was observed calling the director and to tell him 'What's going on with these f**** ugly backgrounds?' [actors].' He and the director called some people terrible names and made fun of them. “Bacon of lard”, “fat with a cane” and made fun of their weight and their disabilities. Sly said, “Bring some pretty young girls to my side. Rose Locke has resigned and will finish this last week to give them the opportunity to find someone else. BG needs to be united and NOT submit to TK to show this production that we don't support this kind of disrespect in GA.

Another background actor echoed this statement on the CL Casting Facebook page: “I was there, right behind Mr. Stallone. He shouted to the director to come here. Lots of F-bombs were dropped. Stallone was very upset with the look of the background actors. He said they were hideous, old and fat. Then people were told to return to their farms and young people were brought in. »

The director's name is not mentioned in the screenshot. However, Zisk, the episode's director and executive producer, denied reports to TMZ, claiming that the extras had not been correctly chosen. Zisk claims he told Locke that the extras were supposed to be “young and hip” but that the background actors who showed up were older. Zisk said he still used the actors for the scene and that they were “polite and did their job”, but then told Locke that she would have to submit photos of the actors in the future, which which would lead to a dispute. “That’s how I work and everyone I know works that way in casting extras,” Zisk allegedly told him.

Additionally, other background actors who claim to have witnessed the filming say they observed nothing unusual. “I observed nothing extraordinary, nothing different from other Background Acting experiments I have participated in,” one wrote. “I didn’t notice anything unusual,” added another. “One of the directors was a little fiery with his 'let's be quiet OR let's be quiet so we can work' and yet I heard that on every set. It's not serious. And a third: “There were remarks that I personally heard…things could have been handled more tactfully, but it's their show.”

Paramount+ recently announced that Zisk (Weeds) is expected to direct and produce the second season of the series. Production on the series' second season recently began in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

Locke did not confirm the screenshots or respond to requests for comment, only confirming that their company has parted ways with production. Stallone and Paramount+ had no comment. But a source close to the show said they only recently became aware of the allegations, were looking into the matter and pride themselves on a fair and respectful workplace. Additionally, they were “creatively trying to recreate and make sure we matched scenes from last season.”

King of Tulsa follows a gangster (Stallone) who attempts to build a new crime empire in Oklahoma after being released from prison. Its first season was one of the most watched shows on Paramount+.

The production has had some behind-the-scenes drama before, when showrunner Terence Winter left the series at the end of the first season, after clashing with executive producer Taylor Sheridan. Winter then returned to production for season two as writer and executive producer without showrunner duties, and Zisk was brought on as director and EP.