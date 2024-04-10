Entertainment
Sylvester Stallone accused of making fun of 'ugly' actors on set of 'Tulsa King'
King of Tulsa is embroiled in controversy surrounding the treatment of its background actors.
An Atlanta-based casting agency has left the Paramount+ comedy-drama amid claims posted online that background actors were verbally abused on set by star Sylvester Stallone. The series is produced by 101 Studios, which is actively investigating the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. At this point, the allegations have not been verified and series director Craig Zisk denies it happened.
This is an evolving story, but here's what we know so far.
Catrett Locke Cast confirmed on his Facebook page Monday that he was separating from King of Tulsawhich recently began production on season two.
The administrator of another casting group, Charleston SC Background Actors/Crew, added on Facebook: “Several groups are talking about what happened on the set of King of Tulsa filming in Atlanta. At first I had hoped it was just a bad rumor started by someone who might have felt something; but there have been countless people who were on set and reported what they saw, how they were treated, etc. Unfortunately, Sly Stallone and his team made things miserable for the background artists and many said the set was completely unprofessional and a total mess. Although I have not personally worked with Rose Locke & CL Casting…I have great respect for them for stepping away from the project and looking out for their background artists.
The move came amid screenshots circulating online taken by public and private casting groups on Facebook of background actors' experiences on the King of Tulsa together. In two that were posted on X by television writer Julie Benson (Star Trek: Prodigy) — which is not affiliated with King of Tulsa — a casting director reportedly accused Stallone of fostering a “toxic environment,” while the moderator of a private Facebook group made more detailed accusations.
“I was made aware of some things that happened on Thursday…I came on the second day (Friday) to see what was going on,” Rose Locke allegedly wrote in a message shared via a screenshot. “Ultimately, I quit because it was clearly a toxic environment that I wasn't comfortable putting myself or background artists in. I'll be done next week and someone someone else will take over. I want to apologize for everything you have experienced. I would also like you to text me…what you experience, see or hear, I will send the information to the HR.
The author of an attached second screenshot from another FB group moderator said this: “While working on TK this week, Sylvester Stallone was observed calling the director and to tell him 'What's going on with these f**** ugly backgrounds?' [actors].' He and the director called some people terrible names and made fun of them. “Bacon of lard”, “fat with a cane” and made fun of their weight and their disabilities. Sly said, “Bring some pretty young girls to my side. Rose Locke has resigned and will finish this last week to give them the opportunity to find someone else. BG needs to be united and NOT submit to TK to show this production that we don't support this kind of disrespect in GA.
Another background actor echoed this statement on the CL Casting Facebook page: “I was there, right behind Mr. Stallone. He shouted to the director to come here. Lots of F-bombs were dropped. Stallone was very upset with the look of the background actors. He said they were hideous, old and fat. Then people were told to return to their farms and young people were brought in. »
The director's name is not mentioned in the screenshot. However, Zisk, the episode's director and executive producer, denied reports to TMZ, claiming that the extras had not been correctly chosen. Zisk claims he told Locke that the extras were supposed to be “young and hip” but that the background actors who showed up were older. Zisk said he still used the actors for the scene and that they were “polite and did their job”, but then told Locke that she would have to submit photos of the actors in the future, which which would lead to a dispute. “That’s how I work and everyone I know works that way in casting extras,” Zisk allegedly told him.
Additionally, other background actors who claim to have witnessed the filming say they observed nothing unusual. “I observed nothing extraordinary, nothing different from other Background Acting experiments I have participated in,” one wrote. “I didn’t notice anything unusual,” added another. “One of the directors was a little fiery with his 'let's be quiet OR let's be quiet so we can work' and yet I heard that on every set. It's not serious. And a third: “There were remarks that I personally heard…things could have been handled more tactfully, but it's their show.”
Paramount+ recently announced that Zisk (Weeds) is expected to direct and produce the second season of the series. Production on the series' second season recently began in Atlanta and Oklahoma.
Locke did not confirm the screenshots or respond to requests for comment, only confirming that their company has parted ways with production. Stallone and Paramount+ had no comment. But a source close to the show said they only recently became aware of the allegations, were looking into the matter and pride themselves on a fair and respectful workplace. Additionally, they were “creatively trying to recreate and make sure we matched scenes from last season.”
King of Tulsa follows a gangster (Stallone) who attempts to build a new crime empire in Oklahoma after being released from prison. Its first season was one of the most watched shows on Paramount+.
The production has had some behind-the-scenes drama before, when showrunner Terence Winter left the series at the end of the first season, after clashing with executive producer Taylor Sheridan. Winter then returned to production for season two as writer and executive producer without showrunner duties, and Zisk was brought on as director and EP.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/sylvester-stallone-tulsa-king-mocking-ugly-actors-1235869392/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- SHC demands federal government to take steps to protect life of Imrans in Adiala jail
- Sylvester Stallone accused of making fun of 'ugly' actors on set of 'Tulsa King'
- Scuffle allegedly involving football players cancels UI event
- Top designers among British fashion icons at exhibition at Blenheim Palace
- Beeper's new texting app leaves beta with everything but iMessage
- Fox bones at ancient burial site suggest the animal may have been kept as a pet | Animal behavior
- Smith's brief tells SCOTUS not to sacrifice the American experiment on the altar of Donald Trump
- Jokowi hopes Eid Al-Fitr 1445 AH will be a time of mutual forgiveness
- Meet Tonatiuh, the Queer Actor Starring in Jennifer Lopez's New Movie
- LEED standards face reassessment for climate risks
- Modi Roadshow in Chennai; “Is Tennessee a bird sanctuary that the Prime Minister can visit during the election period?”, asks Stalin
- Story People will present Tales from the Hedgerows