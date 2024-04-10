



Strong points American actor Gregory Connors could be the voice of Jason in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Even though he's not playing the protagonist, the New York-based actor appears to have landed a starring role in Rockstar's highly anticipated game.



The American actor Gregory Joseph Connors could be the voice of Jason, one of the two protagonists of Grand Theft Auto 6. Although the evidence pointing to this possibility is inconclusive, Game Rant found that Connors' involvement in GTA6 is much more of a certainty. The question of who will play the main roles in the next main film Grand Theft Auto The game has been the subject of rampant speculation from fans for years. As for the game's male protagonist, a long-standing theory was that the GTA6 the role of Jason went to Bryan Zampella. The actor himself was happy to fuel these rumors with frequent social media posts reminiscent of Vice City footage. But the evidence suggesting Zampella's involvement in the long-awaited match has always been flimsy at best.

Another potential candidate for the role of Jason is Gregory Connors, a New York-based stage and screen actor with over a decade of experience in the industry. According to Connors' resume reviewed by Game Rant, the 37-year-old has landed a "lead" voiceover role in a Rockstar Games project expected to hit the market in 2025. The only announced game to fit that release window East Grand Theft Auto 6. Connors could also be the main antagonist of GTA 6 The description of Connors' involvement in the game does not necessarily guarantee that he is the one playing Jason. Although Grand Theft Auto 6 will apparently only have one male protagonist he could play, Connors might as well have been cast as the game's main antagonist. Although Rockstar has yet to share any details about the upcoming villains game, the developer's track record suggests that at least one of them will receive enough screen time to be classified as a main role, much like Samuel L. Jackson's Officer Tenpenny in GTA: San Andreas.

Connors' alleged involvement in GTA6 fits with a gap in his acting credits. According to IMDB, 2023 was the first year in over half a decade that Connors was not credited in any known media production. Given what we know about GTA6 development timeline, 2023 may have been the year Rockstar recorded much of the game's voiceover work. The actor has another video game credit under his belt, having played a naval officer in the Amazon's audio adventure in 2020. Star Explorer for Alexa-enabled devices.

The voiceover demo of Connors reviewed by Game Rant indicates that the American actor has a fairly wide range of voices he can perform. And even though he may indeed have been the voice of Jason that we can briefly hear in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, the character's audio samples are too limited to conclude this with any degree of certainty, or perform any more meaningful analysis. Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto 6 is an open-world crime game that takes fans back to the neon-drenched streets of Vice City. Platform(s) PS5, Xbox Series X|S Released 2025-00-00

