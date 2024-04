Francis Ford Coppola's megalopolis would face a steep rise

Making some of the best films of all time doesn't necessarily mean selling your latest film will be a walk in the park. By The Hollywood Reporter, The Godfather trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola faces an uphill climb with his latest project, megalopolis, as industry insiders say Coppola's self-financed epic is too or simply not good enough to justify the $100 million marketing tab Coppola reportedly considered. At the end of March, Coppolas Megalopolis had his first major screening for Hollywood bigwigs as NBCUniversal's chief content officer Donna Langley, CEO of Netflix Ted Sarandos, and CEO of Sony Pictures Tom Rothman, as well as Coppola-adjacent stars like Al Pacino And Nicolas Cage. The reaction was muted to say the least: a source said The Hollywood Reporter there was a remarkable silence at the end of the film, which lasts 2 hours 15 minutes. Everyone supports Francis and feels nostalgic, one attendee said. But there is also the business side of things. One distributor put it more clearly: There is simply no way to position this film. Coppolas film stars Oscar nominee Adam Pilote and Emmy Award nominee Giancarlo Esposito like adversaries trying to rebuild a city after its destruction. Their dueling visions, Driver plays an idealistic architect, while Esposito is the city's more pragmatic mayor and go head-to-head. megalopolis, which would be inspired by ancient Rome. (For example, both men apparently sport haircuts similar to Caesar's.) Megalopolis would also have features Shia Labeouf, who was present at the March 28 screening, as well as Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, And Kathryn Hunter. Coppola began to write Megalopolis nearly 40 years ago, in 1983. The 85-year-old director took it upon himself to finance the Passion Project, estimated at $120 million, and reportedly used a significant portion of the profits from the sale of his wine empire to finance it. According to THR, Coppola is interested in an Imax release. Coppola also reportedly believed he would strike a deal very quickly with a major studio once the film was completed. But given what happened at the screening, his intuition may have been wrong. A participant in the screening said THR that Megalopolis It felt like something of an indie experiment and suggested it might find a home on a streaming platform. However, not everyone was cold to Coppola. I really liked it, an anonymous founder of a specialty brand told the media. But is he willing to cough up the dough to ensure it is widely distributed? Apparently not. It takes time to find the right match, he added.

