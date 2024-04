Billy Dee Williams Approves Actors Using Blackface: 'Why Not?'

Billy Dee Williams gave his fellow actors the green light to do whatever you wanted to do for their work, including using blackface. Williams, who is the first black actor to be featured prominently in the sprawling Star Wars franchise, shared his opinions on non-black actors playing black characters on Sunday. An hour into an episode of Bill Mahers Club Random podcastthe 87-year-old star reflected on British actor Laurence Olivier's controversial turn as Othello in 1965. In the film adaptation of the Shakespeare classic, Olivier, who was white, used dark makeup to resemble the titular Moor of Venice. The practice of blackface dates back to racist minstrel shows of the early 19th century, in which non-black actors darkened their skin with makeup to portray caricatures of black people largely excluded from mainstream entertainment spaces. Williams revealed to Maher that Olivier's inspiration for his interpretation of Othello was the late singer Paul Robeson, who was black. Olivier wanted to channel Robeson's stature and voice, Williams said. The Brian's Song actor also recalled Olivier's physical performance for the role. When he did Othello, I burst out laughing. He took out his a and walked around with his a, he added. You know, because black people are supposed to have a big A. I fell laughing. I thought it was hysterical. I liked it. In response, Maher told Williams that blackface could not be used in this generation of entertainment, but not without backlash. For what? Why not? You should do it, Williams said. If you're an actor, you have to do whatever you want. In recent years, Hollywood production companies and studios have faced a racial reckoning sparked by the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement due to the industry's history of racist practices, including the use of blackface and the representation of racist stereotypes. As a result, entertainment platforms including HBO, Hulu and Swimming for adults removed films and episodes of television shows deemed offensive from their services, although some have since returned. Williams' appearance on Mahers' podcast discussed the beginning of his career and the fact that acting opportunities were rare due to his race (Williams is black with Native American ancestry). Still, Williams said the use of blackface didn't matter. The point is, you don't go through life feeling like a victim, he added, earning Maher's kudos. I refuse to go through life telling the world: I'm pissed. I'm not going to get angry 24 hours a day. Williams, who originated the role of Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, appeared on Maher's high-profile podcast a few months after the release of his latest memoir, What do we have here? Portraits of a life. The book, published by Knopf, was released in February.

