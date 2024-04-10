Entertainment
Bollywood: a political pawn
People are easily lured by these baits because lately the characters in these propaganda films are played by their favorite actors. Seeing their favorite artists alongside the country's prime minister and receiving national awards for their work deeply influences the public. They trust these artists implicitly, believing that they would never manipulate the information. Even as they question Modi's intentions, they never doubt the integrity of the country's superstars, who have earned a place in their hearts through their remarkable work. This is where Modi's evil genius lies: he does not spread false information himself but relies on people he trusts to do his job.
It is sad to note that even an icon like Shahrukh Khan needed a film like 'Pathan' to make a comeback. For Khan, the old clichéd and typical ISI and RAW story brought him back his stardom, but on the other hand, it further furthered the BJP's agenda. For Modi and his political party BJP, Bollywood is a scapegoat. It has now been a decade since cinema contributed significantly to Modi's electoral campaigns. We can analyze this from the number of times he faced the media. I think his last press conference was ten years ago. The reason is that the cinema is now its new press room to answer questions and interrogations, and even to pin down the opposition in the most manic way. For example, the film 'Accidental Prime Minister' was another nail in the coffin and it perfectly served its purpose of defaming the former Prime Minister of the country by portraying him as a perplexed and confused political figure, which was certainly not not true. . The BJP got away with it, and another film that would definitely be the best example of narcissism is “Narendra Modi” starring Vivek Oberoi. On the one hand, a film about the ex-prime minister portrays him as a weak and non-functional prime minister, while on the other, a film about the sitting prime minister portrays him as a soft-spoken prime minister , friendly, determined, confident and selfless. Such acts of self-love are enough to explain the prime minister's true intentions; in the next elections.
In recent times, Modi has become a stalwart figure in Indian politics, so strong and influential that over time he has become the country's invincible politician. And one of the major weapons that helped him become invincible is 'Bollywood'. It is now clear that India's ruling party's control over cinema is the exact shadow of Nazi control in Germany, and the BJP must soon recognize the consequences. At present, they enjoy the ultimate support through this medium, but the degree of extremism and hatred towards other ethnic groups, especially Muslims, and hesitant support for Hinduism have increased. Not only has this created zombies and like-minded warlike creatures, which effectively pose a threat to the entire region, but its consequences are also evident in Indian territory. We have seen how Hinduism is considered the superior religion in the country, and it has also stifled and restricted the space for other religions in the country. Through propaganda films, the BJP has sent a clear message that it is not sure about the existence of other faiths in the country as well as the region. To continue moving forward, we must be absolute extremists in social and cultural societies composed of people of different faiths and communities. This polarized mindset has nipped the idea of a secular India in the bud.
If there is one thing that can help Bollywood in this crisis, it is recognition of the problem. Even though they themselves are deeply trapped there, the most worrying thing is that they are not looking for a way out of this burning building. They all need to sit down, not only for the credibility of their work or profit in this industry, but also for the tacit promise made to the public and for the honest nature of art, which has only one task : providing information and truth to the public. in the form of art. They do not have time to delay this process of realization, because the situation has already reached a critical point, like what happened in Germany or after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, which then buried Afghan cinema. This is what will soon happen with Bollywood. It's not that movies wouldn't be made, but there wouldn't be anyone in the theaters to watch the recycled stories they've been churning out for a decade.
Second, there is the resilient approach to this art. The best example they can draw inspiration from is Korean cinema. Since the Japanese occupation, strict censorship has stifled Korean cinema, and subsequent regimes have continued this authoritarian trend. But when censorship laws were relaxed in the 1990s, Korean cinema flourished after the Korean people relentlessly waged their democratic struggles. The global acceptance of K-pop and Korean cinema is a living truth that India must learn from. They fought against tyranny and got what they deserved. They later depicted these struggles in films so that there would be evidence of their difficulties, which could then tell their stories. India must understand that if the chains of art can be broken in Korea, it can happen anywhere in the world. History can repeat itself.
If government control over art continues and creative space is stifled in this way, then they must keep in mind that the consequences would be so serious, tragic and profound that the world would forget Hitler's control and of his propagandist Goebbels on art. art. In the annals of history, Modi and the BJP will be remembered as benchmarks for such repressive acts.
Osama Asghar
The writer has a degree in international relations. He tweets @usama_1599 and can be reached at [email protected]
