Heels sold to Netflix; Hope for season 3





Heels could be returned to the ring. The drama, which was unceremoniously canceled along with a few other series as Starz cleaned house in September, has been licensed to Netflix by Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution. With this acquisition, Netflix will hold non-exclusive library rights to two seasons and 16 episodes of the wrestling drama starring Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings). Sources also note that while Netflix hasn't renewed the series, the streamer could end up doing so if Heels perform well on the platform. These same sources also warn that a third season, even if successful, could still pose a logistical challenge. Amell – a die-hard wrestling fan who often performed his own stunts Heels – signed on in February to lead NBC's highly anticipated spinoff of Suits. The offshoot of the former USA Network original is one of five pilots in the works at NBC. Following the procedural's exceptional performance on Netflix, Costumes: LA She is expected to get a series order at NBC, which would put her in prime position for Amell. Ludwig's availability further complicates the problem. The actor is set to star in the six-episode MGM+ sci-fi drama. The Earth remains, a new version of the George R. Stewart classic. Netflix is ​​a natural home for Heels. The streamer has been in negotiations to land the series for a few months as producers Lionsgate Television immediately purchased the show after its cancellation last year. Heels will pair well with WWE ones Monday Night Raw when the franchise comes to Netflix in January 2025. The streamer picked up the rights to WWE in January in a massive $5 billion rights deal that sees the former USA Network staple secure its new home on the platform for the next decade. This year, Netflix has aggressively increased its sports and so-called “sports-adjacent” prices. The streaming giant has also hosted its own live sporting events and partnered with Major League Baseball and the National Football League on docuseries following the success of originals like Drive to survive. THE Heels The deal is also a great example of Netflix's willingness to license “lightly used” programming that could have been released elsewhere more cheaply. This practice, which gained momentum during the COVID-era production shutdown, can also lead to success stories, with canceled shows gaining momentum on the biggest platforms. Netflix has revived a number of shows that aired after cancellation for the original seasons, and the Heels combo could prove a good case study in the power of the streaming giant's potential post-Raw algorithm. As for Starz, the pay cable network is currently in the process of spinning off from parent company Lionsgate. The majority of the Jeff Hirsch-led cabler's scripted originals are produced by Lionsgate Television, including the Power franchise, critical hit Valley P, BMF and the next Spartacus the comeback.

