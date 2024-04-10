Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase renew agreement to bring beloved titles to China; Microsoft Gaming and NetEase embark on broader collaboration | Business

Connect with us

IRVINE, California & REDMOND, Washington & HANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 9, 2024–

Blizzard Entertainment's beloved video game titles that have captivated millions of players in China will return to the market sequentially, starting this summer, under a renewed publishing deal that Blizzard Entertainment, Microsoft Gaming and NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999) announced today.

This press release contains multimedia.

William Ding (CEO and Director of NetEase), Johanna Faries (President of Blizzard Entertainment), Phil Spencer (CEO of Microsoft Gaming) (Photo: Business Wire)

After ongoing discussions over the past year, Blizzard Entertainment and NetEase are excited to align on a path forward to once again support players in mainland China and are proud to reaffirm their commitment to delivering exceptional gaming experiences .

The renewed publishing deal will encompass games that Chinese players had access to under the previous deal: World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and other titles in the Warcraft, Overwatch, Diablo and StarCraft universe. Building on over 15 years of past collaboration, Blizzard and NetEase are working diligently on recovery plans, with further details to be shared at a later date.

Separately, Microsoft Gaming and NetEase have also reached an agreement to explore the possibility of introducing new NetEase titles to Xbox consoles and other platforms.

At Blizzard, we are excited to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and work together, with deep gratitude for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China,” said Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment. We are extremely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games over the years, and we strive to bring our worlds back to players with excellence and dedication.

Celebrating our collaborations, we are excited to embark on the next chapter, built on trust and mutual respect, to serve our users in this unique community we have built together. said William Ding, Chairman, CEO and Director of NetEase. Our commitment to delivering a more exhilarating and creative entertainment experience remains unwavering, and we are excited to see positive synergies fostered to encourage and strengthen collaborations to bring the joy of gaming to a broad community.

Blizzard and NetEase have done an incredible job in renewing our commitment to players. Blizzard universes have been part of the lives of players in the region for many years. Returning Blizzard's legendary games to Chinese gamers while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more gamers around the world, said Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc..

Best known for its iconic video game universes, including Warcraft ®, Overwatch ®, Diablo ® and StarCraft ®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard, acquired by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), is a leading developer and publisher of entertainment experiences. Blizzard Entertainment has created some of the most critically acclaimed and genre-defining games over the past 30 years, with a track record that includes multiple Game of the Year awards. Blizzard Entertainment engages tens of millions of gamers around the world with titles available on PC via Bataille.net ®, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ MSFT @microsoft) enables digital transformation in the era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, “NetEase”) is a leading provider of premium content-focused Internet and gaming services. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and around the world.

Powered by one of the largest in-house gaming R&D teams focused on mobile, PC, and consoles, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires gamers, and passionately delivers value to its thriving community around the world entire. By infusing gaming with culture and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle for building a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond gaming, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), a smart learning company with cutting-edge technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a music platform well-known online site with a vibrant content community. , as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private consumer lifestyle brand. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

