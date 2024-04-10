Free events abound at TACAW this summer | Culture & Leisure

Who doesn't like free?

There is perhaps no performing arts organization in the Roaring Fork Valley that hosts more free events than the Arts Campus at Willits. This offseason, several are scheduled and their participation will not cost you a cent.

TACAW Executive Director Ryan Honey said 29 percent of the 167 public events held last year had free admission. The nonprofit hopes to build on that figure in 2024, he said.

This year we are aiming to outdo ourselves and beat that number, Honey said. The JW Francis and Paul Cherry show and our inaugural listening party featuring Pearl Jam will help us do just that. We pride ourselves on being a place where all members of the community can enjoy arts, culture and entertainment without worrying about cost.

Here's a preview of what's to come:

Tonight's free event is a symposium titled Hanging the Scales: Competing Water Needs in the West.

Presented by Aspen Journalism and Colorado Water Trust in partnership with TACAW and Aspen Public Radio, the symposium will include a panel discussion on the challenges of growing demand for water while supply declines. The panel will examine the question of how to balance the needs of the environment, recreation and agriculture with a limited resource.

A cash bar with complimentary snacks opens at 5:15 p.m. and the discussion is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. The panel will be moderated by Heather Sackett and will feature Kate Ryan, Hattie Johnson and Mark Harris.

On Friday, indie underdogs turned accidental Spotify success stories JW Francis and Paul Cherry will bring their unique blend of jangly lo-fi guitar music for two solo sets from each artist. Each will play a solo set, with cross-pollination between the two artists.

Rock band Pearl Jam will release their 13th album, Dark Matter, on April 19 and TACAW is using the release to launch a new program called Listening Party where people can go out and have an immersive listening party around an album.

This happy hour event will bring music lovers together to enjoy community, refreshments and listen to a new or treasured record, selected by a guest curator.

The first curator is Honey, who has been a member of the 10 Club (Pearl Jams fan club) since their debut in 1991 and will be on hand to mingle with other Pearl Jam enthusiasts, swap stories and revel in the fun. collective excitement of living the experience. new music together. As the TACAW website says, flannel shirts and Doc Martens are optional, but strongly encouraged.

On April 30, Jazz Aspen Snowmass presents the International Jazz Day Student Showcase, which will highlight many of the best student jazz groups from the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond. This year's performance will include bands from Aspen, Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Coal Ridge high schools. The event is free and open to the public.

On May 16, TACAW presents a conference on the problem of light pollution. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the conference begins at 7 p.m. About Stars and Stripes: Preserving the Night Skies features Jeffrey Hall, who will approach the topic of light pollution from the perspective of how it relates to other issues related to how we care for our planet.

Hall is executive director of the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, Arizona, and will share Lowell's continuing legacy of cutting-edge research into our solar system and beyond using the Lowell Discovery Telescope, and how this research began to be challenged by the silent and steady invasion. light pollution. As a result, Dr. Hall has worked extensively on preserving dark skies in Flagstaff and throughout Arizona. His dedication helped Flagstaff become the world's first international dark sky city in 2001.

On June 1, TACAW will host a free community event for all things river related. This year, the Roaring Fork Conservancys’ second round moved to TACAW. The idea is to prepare for summer on the river, from tying a fly to etiquette and safety on the river. Whether you are novice or expert, the idea of ​​the event is to prepare the river for summer. There will be food trucks, gear vendors and more.