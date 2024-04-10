Jonathan Nolan wants to do stunt sequence in India: 'Action in Bollywood is the best' | Exclusive

Jonathan Nolan is eyeing Bollywood and how! The filmmaker, who is all set to roll out his new series Fallout on Amazon Prime Video this week, spoke exclusively to News18 Showsha and talked about Bollywood. The filmmaker confessed that he dreamed of being on a Bollywood film set in Mumbai and one day directing an action sequence. The filmmaker also praised the action sequences shown in Indian films.

I want to (direct) action in a Bollywood movie,” Jonathan told us. When Fallout actress Ella Purnell said he wanted to act in Bollywood movies, Jonathan joked, “I “I can dance, I can sing.” He then added: For me, the action in Bollywood films is the best action in the world, it's my favorite, so having the chance to sit in a set here in Mumbai and watching them film practical action scenes would be a dream.”

Although he is impressed by the film industry in India, Jonathan confessed that he hasn't had time to catch up on Indian films in recent months. The last one was RRR which, of course, really broke through in North America, it's an extraordinary film,” Jonathan added.

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, Jonathan's Fallout is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11. Jonathan previously revealed that when Fallout 3 was released, he became addicted to the game, so much so that it affected his work. When asked if he always intended to adapt the game, Jonathan joked that it was his way of getting revenge. He then got serious and said he met the video game designer a few years ago and the two wanted to work together. Finally, everything fell into place.

From the beginning, we knew we were going to create a series in the Fallout universe, honoring and connecting the lore of all the games. But one of the things that I found so exciting about Fallout as an adaptation was that each group of characters had different settings, but they're all connected and there's a larger mythology, that which for us as creators was an incredible opportunity to play with these beautiful worlds. but tell an original story,” he explained.