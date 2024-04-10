ASU expands program with classes representing South Asia

This fall semester, ASU is welcoming new classes to its program. These educational opportunities allow Sun Devils to experience South Asian culture through classes. Modern and contemporary art from India and South AsiaTHE Bollywood NationTHE Dances of India and the Religions of India.

The University continually expands its inclusiveness academically to provide knowledge and representation to its students.

“I think any method of introducing people to a nation is a big step toward inclusion and diversity, which is the mission of ASU,” said Rinku Das, the future professor of Indian Dances and owner from Nrityajyoti Dance Academy. “By doing this, students will become closer to each other and make an effort to understand each other’s culture.”

Several students looked for a way to find out about their background. During his first year, Anish Verma, a political science, global studies, global health, and applied quantitative science major, expressed his own desire to showcase his culture in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

Verma contacted university professors and upper administration to see if new courses could be offered. At the time, the desired new courses could not be added due to lack of time, money and professors. He was encouraged to look to other means of bridging the academic gap through various ASU clubs and outside sources.

“For one of my degrees, I have to learn a second language, and I’m not even taking any languages ​​offered at ASU right now,” Verma said. “Actually, I’m taking Hindi.”

This push for representation will manifest next semester when students can experience all types of perspectives, cultures, and aspects of South Asia.

The Dances of India course teaches Sun Devils movements and dances ranging from contemporary to classical, as well as the historical, cultural and religious aspects of dance.

“I am trying to show how these dance forms are transforming from mythological stories to becoming more contemporary and addressing modern issues and how they are depicted in Indian films,” Das said.

Das will focus on Kathak, a classical dance from North India, within the course. According to Das, the dance is important because it blends Hindu and Muslim cultures and temple traditions.

Apart from academics, Das also wants to start an Indian dance association. She welcomes students of all education levels and all ASU students to provide them with a greater understanding of South Asian dance.

ASU has staffed these new classes with faculty with knowledge and experience in their fields. Bollywood Nation teacher Nilanjana Bhattacharjya has been trained in music and has contributed to representation in Bollywood films.

Bhattacharjya said she was excited to teach about these films and discuss how people are represented or feel represented in media.

Bollywood Nation focuses on the identity of Bollywood films because the genre has never been “geographically confined” and has always been home to many cultures, according to Bhattacharjya.

“It’s an interesting thing to think about what makes a film Indian,” Bhattacharjya said. “Is it just that they speak Hindi? How much English do they speak before it's no longer a Hindi film? What is a Bollywood film?”

The courses take a deep dive into the multiple characteristics of South Asia. It is a way for students to discover their roots and culture and for others to discover a different perspective of the world.

“Any new representation brings new knowledge and a new way of thinking,” Das said. “It changes the perception of students and they become more understanding because after all, we are one global family.”

