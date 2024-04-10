Entertainment
ASU expands program with classes representing South Asia
This fall semester, ASU is welcoming new classes to its program. These educational opportunities allow Sun Devils to experience South Asian culture through classes. Modern and contemporary art from India and South AsiaTHE Bollywood NationTHE Dances of India and the Religions of India.
The University continually expands its inclusiveness academically to provide knowledge and representation to its students.
“I think any method of introducing people to a nation is a big step toward inclusion and diversity, which is the mission of ASU,” said Rinku Das, the future professor of Indian Dances and owner from Nrityajyoti Dance Academy. “By doing this, students will become closer to each other and make an effort to understand each other’s culture.”
Several students looked for a way to find out about their background. During his first year, Anish Verma, a political science, global studies, global health, and applied quantitative science major, expressed his own desire to showcase his culture in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
LEARN MORE: Insight: Navigating Indians in Indian America
Verma contacted university professors and upper administration to see if new courses could be offered. At the time, the desired new courses could not be added due to lack of time, money and professors. He was encouraged to look to other means of bridging the academic gap through various ASU clubs and outside sources.
“For one of my degrees, I have to learn a second language, and I’m not even taking any languages offered at ASU right now,” Verma said. “Actually, I’m taking Hindi.”
This push for representation will manifest next semester when students can experience all types of perspectives, cultures, and aspects of South Asia.
The Dances of India course teaches Sun Devils movements and dances ranging from contemporary to classical, as well as the historical, cultural and religious aspects of dance.
“I am trying to show how these dance forms are transforming from mythological stories to becoming more contemporary and addressing modern issues and how they are depicted in Indian films,” Das said.
Das will focus on Kathak, a classical dance from North India, within the course. According to Das, the dance is important because it blends Hindu and Muslim cultures and temple traditions.
Apart from academics, Das also wants to start an Indian dance association. She welcomes students of all education levels and all ASU students to provide them with a greater understanding of South Asian dance.
ASU has staffed these new classes with faculty with knowledge and experience in their fields. Bollywood Nation teacher Nilanjana Bhattacharjya has been trained in music and has contributed to representation in Bollywood films.
Bhattacharjya said she was excited to teach about these films and discuss how people are represented or feel represented in media.
Bollywood Nation focuses on the identity of Bollywood films because the genre has never been “geographically confined” and has always been home to many cultures, according to Bhattacharjya.
“It’s an interesting thing to think about what makes a film Indian,” Bhattacharjya said. “Is it just that they speak Hindi? How much English do they speak before it's no longer a Hindi film? What is a Bollywood film?”
The courses take a deep dive into the multiple characteristics of South Asia. It is a way for students to discover their roots and culture and for others to discover a different perspective of the world.
LEARN MORE: ASU South Asia United Society Hosts Hindu Garba and Raas Celebration
“Any new representation brings new knowledge and a new way of thinking,” Das said. “It changes the perception of students and they become more understanding because after all, we are one global family.”
Edited by Katrina Michalak, Walker Smith and Caera Learmonth.
Contact the reporter at [email protected] and follow @sennajames_ on X.
As The state press on Facebook and follow @statepress on
Continue to support student journalism and make a donation to the state press today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.statepress.com/article/2024/04/asu-new-cultural-classes-south-asian-culture
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ASU expands program with classes representing South Asia
- Google Pixel 8A leak suggests launch is imminent
- Heike Grewenig, Dissolving Barriers and Creating the Future at Mondelz International
- Jokowi's identification prayers at Istiqlal this morning, followed by open house at the palace
- Jonathan Nolan wants to do stunt sequence in India: 'Action in Bollywood is the best' | Exclusive
- Kansas State University
- TikTok is testing a new photo app to rival Instagram
- Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to at least 10 years in prison | BBC News
- A restaurant that combines an amusement park with unforgettable haute cuisine
- How often should I get tested for prostate cancer?
- Are you prepared for an earthquake in Utah?
- Free events abound at TACAW this summer | Culture & Leisure