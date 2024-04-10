'Aadujeevitham' actor KR Gokul shares photo of his extreme physical transformation





Actor KR Gokul played the role of Hakim in the film. Malayalam movie 'Aadujeevitham – A Goat's Life' has received acclaim since its release late last month. The film, directed by Blessy, is based on Benyamin's bestselling 2008 novel of the same name and tells the true story of Najeeb, a migrant worker from Kerala forced into slavery on a remote goat farm in a country in the Middle East. Post the release, people praised actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran for his dramatic physical transformation for his role. However, there is another actor 'Aadujeevitham' who deserves just as much recognition for his part. Actor KR Gokul, who played the role of Hakim in the film, lost 28 kg for his role. In an Instagram post, the actor shared a photo of his extreme transformation and revealed that he lost a lot of weight for the role. KR Gokul claimed to have taken inspiration for the role from Hollywood star Christian Bale, who lost several kilos in his film. 'Machinist'. He even shared a photo of himself striking Bale's pose from the film and wrote a lengthy article about his inspiration. Take a look below: “While preparing for my role in the film Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life, I was inspired by Christian Bale's remarkable dedication. His portrayal of an insomniac, Trevor Reznik, in the 2004 thriller, The Machinist, where he lost 28 kg through a strict diet of water, an apple and a cup of coffee a day, left a deep impression on me. Bale's performance elevated the film to cult status, and I offer this tribute to his talent and to his artistry as a devoted admirer of his work,” the actor wrote in his post. . Read also | 'Just a character appearance': Jackie Chan shares health update as fans express concern KR Gokul shared the photo just a few days ago and since then the post has received a lot of praise from social media users. “Prithviraj is an established actor…And you are just a beginner…You are always competing to reach his level…Both in terms of acting and dedication,” wrote a user. “Your efforts and hard work have indeed paid off! Congratulations on the success and best wishes for an exciting journey ahead,” expressed another. “I saw the film yesterday. Personally you did better than Prithviraj. Really touched by the emotions you felt as an actor. A long way to go,” a third user commented. “Uffff out of words bro @kr_gokul that was sick. Respect and looking forward to more amazing performances from you in upcoming films,” a third user wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/feature/aadujeevitham-actor-kr-gokul-shares-pic-of-his-extreme-physical-transformation-5410211 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos