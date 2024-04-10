Aadujeevitham – Goat Life actor KR Gokul says he 'collapsed' on third day of intense diet: 'I'm starving'

Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life has received acclaim since its release last month. Actor KR Gokul, who played a pivotal role in the Blessy directorial, spoke about his journey to prepare for the role in a new interview with India Today. The actor shared that he starved himself to lose weight for the role and survived on a water diet. This caused him to collapse on the third day itself. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Exclusive Interview: We wanted either Hans Zimmer or AR Rahman for The Goat Life) KR Gokul shared that the physical transformation took a toll on his mental health.

What KR Gokul said

Talking about his process, the actor shared, “All the experiments I did to lose weight for Hakeem helped me play the character realistically. It took a toll on me physically and mentally. I followed a water diet and gradually reduced my calories. I have had to push myself as much as possible these last 15 days. I was starving and had black coffee for 15 days. I collapsed on the third day itself. My family and friends suffered the most. It really took a toll on my mental health.

The actor had shared a photo of his physical transformation on his Instagram account where he replicated the pose of Christian Bale who also underwent a physical transformation for his work in The Machinist. He offered his role as a tribute to this artistic talent.

“I was the youngest person on set”

He then spoke about his experience working with Prithviraj in the film. During filming, I was the baby on the sets. I was the youngest on the sets and everyone treated me like their brother and son. This kind of support and care has always helped me feel comfortable on the sets. You can work freely when you are comfortable. Raju ettan [Prithviraj] treated me like a co-actor and not a newcomer. He told me, you do the same work as me, he added.

Based on Benyamin's 2008 novel Aadujeevitham, the film tells the true story of a man from Kerala called Najeeb, who migrated to the Gulf in the early 90s for work. The film follows his desperation to return home. Academy Award winners AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty have provided music and sound design for the film. It received very positive reviews upon release and collected over 100 crores worldwide gross collection so far.

