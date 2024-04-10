Entertainment
'This kid loves drama and courage': Actress Alix West Lefler, 12, embraces horror
Rising Stars is a monthly column by Radheyan Simonpillai that profiles a new generation of Canadian film stars making their mark in front of and behind the camera.
Alix West Lefler is used to seeing adults behave badly. It's part of the job these days.
The 12-year-old actor from Burnaby, British Columbia, stars in the Christian Sparkes film The royal tide and Blumhouse's upcoming horror thriller Don't say anything bad. In the first, a strange maritime drama that hits theaters April 26, Lefler plays Isla, a child who mysteriously appears on a remote island. Isla's magical ability to cure ailments and bring good fortune makes her a coveted presence, fought over by adults who don't always have the best interests in mind. Lefler stars alongside Frances Fisher, who played the overbearing mother in Titanicto which the young actress admits she didn't have the attention span to sit down.
Don't say anything bad which also stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy is a remake of the Danish Haneke-esque film nailbiter by Christian Tafdrup, in which a couple and their child are invited as guests into another family's home. They sit in silent fear as their hosts go from rude and overbearing to monstrously violent.
Speaking to CBC Arts from his home in British Columbia, Lefler can't say much about Don't say anything bad (how appropriate). The film is expected in theaters this fall and is largely being kept under wraps. But, given its source material, we can assume that the star-studded thriller has a lot in common with The royal tide: Scenes in which Lefler's character sits silently, horrified, as the adults around her tear the world apart. These moments speak for all of us, at a time when we feel helpless in the face of atrocities taking place across the world.
Lefler is largely shielded from the headlines. “I definitely hear my parents complaining about the rising prices of gas and food,” says the mild-mannered child, whose big smiles reveal a missing baby tooth. Lefler, who starred alongside Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in The good nurse, especially appreciates his job. “Going into these emotional or difficult scenes, I really have to think about how I would feel if that happened to me,” Lefler says.
“This kid loves drama and spunk,” says her mother, Michelle, who sits nearby, spending most of the interview trying to argue with the family's two adorable feisty dogs, stopping them from jumping in the frame. At one point they are cowardly, managing to distract attention from a laughing Lefler as they fight in the background.
Lefler is on the phone from a spare room. A large light ring, probably used for self-tapes, is in one corner; one keyboard in the other. She spins the camera around to show me memories of her early work on shows like Riverdale and Siren. She has been playing for a few years but has been playing for much longer.
“I went around the world with my parents to do lumberjack shows,” she tells me. I won't let this pass without explanation: what is a lumberjack show?
Lefler describes his performances in competitions in “axe throwing, log rolling, and chainsaw racing.” The latter does not mean running with a chainsaw, as I initially imagined, but competing to cut logs as quickly as possible.
“My mother was the host,” Lefler says. “My dad was one of the lumberjacks. I also did daddy-daughter shows with my dad. I started throwing foam axes when I was four. When I was seven, I I had my own axe. And when I was 10, my father made me a double-edged axe.
Lefler quickly got into acting after a fellow lumberjack invited her to audition. She landed a role in a play, then gigs on shows like The Good Doctor, Hallmark Christmas Movies and of course The good nursewhich premiered at TIFF in 2022 before coming to Netflix. The royal tide, premiering at TIFF the following year, would be Lefler's first theatrically released feature film. Spoiler alert: This is also the first concert that features her in a scene with blood splattered on her face, a preview of what Lefler will give us in the genre she intends to continue working on. “I love horror thrillers and gory stuff,” says the self-proclaimed Fear Street fan.
Sparkes' fantasy parable, set in the Maritimes, depicts a self-sustaining community that thrives on Isla. Her supernatural abilities make her a sort of prisoner, entertaining the locals who line up to receive her blessing as a daily ritual bordering on religious fanaticism.
The royal tide was shot after restrictions eased during the pandemic and, perhaps coincidentally, thrives on that moment. The film depicts an isolated rural community fiercely protecting its social bubble from outside influences. There is a cloistered delirium among his “islanders” that echoes the atmosphere when we were all confined.
“The pandemic has been really scary and difficult because I couldn't really see any of my friends during the lockdown,” says Lefler. She doesn't really connect that experience to the emotions she brings playing Isla, who grew up in isolation and doesn't really know the world beyond the island. She talks about harnessing these feelings to portray to Isla the stress and sadness of being the center of attention by putting herself in her character's shoes without really internalizing the emotions.
I ask if the pressures placed on Isla remind her of the stressful experience of being a child actor, surrounded by adults, acting badly or not. “I really don’t mind being bossed around,” she replies cheerfully. “Except I don’t really let myself be bossed around. I'm kind of on my own schedule.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/arts/alix-west-lefler-child-star-of-the-king-tide-and-speak-no-evil-1.7166751
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi's footsteps stopped as he was about to leave the Istiqlal Mosque, apparently…
- 'This kid loves drama and courage': Actress Alix West Lefler, 12, embraces horror
- Nielsen and West's Late Inning Heroics lift softball to 5-2 victory over South Dakota
- Save 30% on the flattering Rosette mini dress from Target that's TikTok Viral
- Billy Dee Williams says actors should be allowed to wear blackface
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Britain will not block arms sales to Israel, Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said. Israel Gaza War News
- Fate of Adan Canto character revealed after actor's death
- Manav Thakkar-Manush Shah reaches the best world ranking in doubles
- UW club offers free solution to fast fashion – The Badger Herald
- Google Cloud and Mercedes-Benz deepen partnership to power new customer experiences with AI