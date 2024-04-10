'This kid loves drama and courage': Actress Alix West Lefler, 12, embraces horror

Rising Stars is a monthly column by Radheyan Simonpillai that profiles a new generation of Canadian film stars making their mark in front of and behind the camera.

Alix West Lefler is used to seeing adults behave badly. It's part of the job these days.

The 12-year-old actor from Burnaby, British Columbia, stars in the Christian Sparkes film The royal tide and Blumhouse's upcoming horror thriller Don't say anything bad. In the first, a strange maritime drama that hits theaters April 26, Lefler plays Isla, a child who mysteriously appears on a remote island. Isla's magical ability to cure ailments and bring good fortune makes her a coveted presence, fought over by adults who don't always have the best interests in mind. Lefler stars alongside Frances Fisher, who played the overbearing mother in Titanicto which the young actress admits she didn't have the attention span to sit down.

Don't say anything bad which also stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy is a remake of the Danish Haneke-esque film nailbiter by Christian Tafdrup, in which a couple and their child are invited as guests into another family's home. They sit in silent fear as their hosts go from rude and overbearing to monstrously violent.

Alix WestLefler (Photos by Samuel Engelking. Hair and makeup by Samantha Pickles.)

Speaking to CBC Arts from his home in British Columbia, Lefler can't say much about Don't say anything bad (how appropriate). The film is expected in theaters this fall and is largely being kept under wraps. But, given its source material, we can assume that the star-studded thriller has a lot in common with The royal tide: Scenes in which Lefler's character sits silently, horrified, as the adults around her tear the world apart. These moments speak for all of us, at a time when we feel helpless in the face of atrocities taking place across the world.

Lefler is largely shielded from the headlines. “I definitely hear my parents complaining about the rising prices of gas and food,” says the mild-mannered child, whose big smiles reveal a missing baby tooth. Lefler, who starred alongside Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in The good nurse, especially appreciates his job. “Going into these emotional or difficult scenes, I really have to think about how I would feel if that happened to me,” Lefler says.

“This kid loves drama and spunk,” says her mother, Michelle, who sits nearby, spending most of the interview trying to argue with the family's two adorable feisty dogs, stopping them from jumping in the frame. At one point they are cowardly, managing to distract attention from a laughing Lefler as they fight in the background.

Lefler is on the phone from a spare room. A large light ring, probably used for self-tapes, is in one corner; one keyboard in the other. She spins the camera around to show me memories of her early work on shows like Riverdale and Siren. She has been playing for a few years but has been playing for much longer.

“I went around the world with my parents to do lumberjack shows,” she tells me. I won't let this pass without explanation: what is a lumberjack show?

Lefler describes his performances in competitions in “axe throwing, log rolling, and chainsaw racing.” The latter does not mean running with a chainsaw, as I initially imagined, but competing to cut logs as quickly as possible.

“My mother was the host,” Lefler says. “My dad was one of the lumberjacks. I also did daddy-daughter shows with my dad. I started throwing foam axes when I was four. When I was seven, I I had my own axe. And when I was 10, my father made me a double-edged axe.

Lefler quickly got into acting after a fellow lumberjack invited her to audition. She landed a role in a play, then gigs on shows like The Good Doctor, Hallmark Christmas Movies and of course The good nursewhich premiered at TIFF in 2022 before coming to Netflix. The royal tide, premiering at TIFF the following year, would be Lefler's first theatrically released feature film. Spoiler alert: This is also the first concert that features her in a scene with blood splattered on her face, a preview of what Lefler will give us in the genre she intends to continue working on. “I love horror thrillers and gory stuff,” says the self-proclaimed Fear Street fan.

Sparkes' fantasy parable, set in the Maritimes, depicts a self-sustaining community that thrives on Isla. Her supernatural abilities make her a sort of prisoner, entertaining the locals who line up to receive her blessing as a daily ritual bordering on religious fanaticism.

The royal tide was shot after restrictions eased during the pandemic and, perhaps coincidentally, thrives on that moment. The film depicts an isolated rural community fiercely protecting its social bubble from outside influences. There is a cloistered delirium among his “islanders” that echoes the atmosphere when we were all confined.

“The pandemic has been really scary and difficult because I couldn't really see any of my friends during the lockdown,” says Lefler. She doesn't really connect that experience to the emotions she brings playing Isla, who grew up in isolation and doesn't really know the world beyond the island. She talks about harnessing these feelings to portray to Isla the stress and sadness of being the center of attention by putting herself in her character's shoes without really internalizing the emotions.

I ask if the pressures placed on Isla remind her of the stressful experience of being a child actor, surrounded by adults, acting badly or not. “I really don’t mind being bossed around,” she replies cheerfully. “Except I don’t really let myself be bossed around. I'm kind of on my own schedule.