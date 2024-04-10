A worrying trend that harms the mental health of actors

Actors and talent agents nationwide are concerned about the rise of more relaxed attitudes toward queuing up actors for stage and film roles. A performer may be notified that they are in line for a role while casting agents and directors make final casting decisions. Arts Center spoke to several artists who were put on hold for four months.

It's devastating for mental health, warns a busy acting agent working on stage and screen. When an actor is put on hold for weeks, it affects their schedule, family arrangements, and sometimes their housing. This can be especially devastating when they are ultimately informed that they don't get the role, as the performer is forced to quickly find work for a hole in their schedule that they have felt obligated to keep free.

Worse, there is a tradition of actors being punished for asking questions or complaining about unreasonable wait times.

I had a friend who was up for the same role as me, explains actor Trent*. We had both been waiting for almost six weeks. He needed to know if he had this gig because it was an interstate rehearsal and he had a rental deal coming up. He asked the question and then was immediately released. I was scared after that. I waited another six weeks to learn that I didn't get the role.

Nationally, Actors Are at Much Higher Risk for Depression and Anxiety that the general populationand generally record higher incidences of poor mental health.

“We are absolutely seeing an increase in this phenomenon across the country,” said Michelle Rae, national equity director for the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance. Arts Center. “Being on hold doesn't lock you into a role, but it locks you into hope. This is not a problem as long as casting directors remember that they have a responsibility to give a clear yes or no. Unfortunately, in the display sector in particular, we are facing huge problems.

The mental health of actors at the discretion of casting directors

Trent is an established actor who has worked on national stages for many years. In 2023, he auditioned for a lead role and received very positive feedback in the room. He ended up being held for three months. Meanwhile, his agent was unable to get a response from the company. Through rumors, he learned that two other actors had been released. Trent took this as confirmation that he was close to getting the role.

Afraid to ask questions for fear of missing out, his partner decided to take time off from his job in 2024. Trent says Arts CenterPart of that decision was the idea that I was likely to get this big gig in the middle of the year.

When it was finally confirmed that Trent didn't get the role, he was understandably disappointed. He now works on four different casual contracts, seven days a week, to earn money. This is all normal [the course] being an actor, says Trent, and, to a certain extent, I accept that. But this time I got really angry and ended up complaining to the company management.

Trent was able to meet people from the company in person. It seemed like a lot of platitudes, he said. They said I was a senior artist and valuable to the company. But it's like: So why do you treat human beings this way?

Trent was conscious of not wanting to be portrayed as an actor suffering from sour grapes, and other performers felt the same way. The actor who received the role four months after his audition did not want to comment so as not to appear ungrateful and affect his next working relationship. Others who missed out on roles feared being seen as sore losers and missing out on future auditions. Agents are also concerned about the relationships they must maintain with casting directors. Honest dialogue between parties seems impossible when the established power dynamic is tilted in favor of the casting director.

Casting processes differ from film to film, but actors' mental health is regularly at risk. Source: Vanilla Bear Films, Unsplash.

'Feeling less than human': Actors' mental health suffers during casting process

For theater, casting is part of a broader programming framework in which actors often lack understanding. The new room 37 was written by Nathan Maynard and directed by Isaac Drandic. It is a co-production between Melbourne Theater Company and Queensland Theatre. Co-productions often feature actors from the producing partners' hometowns. Actors from both states audition for roles, then see an out-of-state actor be cast. For the losing party, this may feel like local theater opportunities are disappearing. In states like Queensland, the situation is particularly painful, where residents feel that many of their functions are already being transferred out of state.

In film, agents are often frustrated by the lack of communication from casting directors. It's rare to receive confirmation that an actor has been fired, says agent Arts Center. We pursue them. This is tricky because often these actors are being considered for other roles, and we need confirmation of what opportunities are actually available to them in real time. And of course, this generates anxiety for the actor. The actor's mental health suffers.

There is also frequent confusion among inexperienced producers and casting directors over specific terminology. “Availability checks,” “plugs,” and “tight holds” are commonly used phrases, but the nuances of meaning can change for each producer or casting director. The Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) has been campaigning to establish clear guidelines around these terms. However, anecdotally, these guidelines are far from standard practice.

International stars speak out to defend actors' mental health

I feel like we're constantly experiencing this, says an actor Arts Center. We have to remind everyone who was human every few years. We want to work hard, but we must not be exploited or fired.

Agents feel the same way. I have professional companies that try to bypass agents all the time, they say. Arts Center. This makes everyone's life more difficult and unfair for the actor.

Contact outside of business hours is also common. One actor says: I had an established director who I had never spoken to contact me on Facebook Messenger one weekday evening to ask if I could audition for a role later that week.

The Australian Government recently amended its industrial relations regulations to target out-of-hours contact by employers covered by its legislation. laws on the right to disconnectbut the laws would not protect gig workers such as actors contacted about auditions.

Worldwide, there is also an outcry about the growing demand for videotaped auditions for stage actors, including from heavyweights such as Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman.

That's really rude, Colman said IndieWire. I will not have [got] where I would be if I had to do self-tapes, because I used to go to auditions knowing they didn't want me, but it was so much fun convincing them.

I had to ask my agent to fight for my local theater company so I could audition in person, says Trent. Arts Center. And it was for physical, kinesthetic work.

Accepting economic hardship and lack of stability is the norm for any artist, but when work power imbalances unnecessarily harm actors' mental health, it's clear that change needs to happen.

* not his real name.