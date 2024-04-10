The Next Generation – The Overachiever

by Lamha Raman (27)

Image courtesy of Ryan West via Fire Tower Entertainment (top) Image courtesy of arjunartist via Instagram (bottom left) Image courtesy of vidyavox via Instagram (bottom right).



You may have heard of Shreya Goshal and Arijit Singh. They are two of the most popular Bollywood singers. Shreya Goshal sang in hit songs from Yeh Ishq Hai (featured in the film Jab we met,) to a new collaboration with Arab singer Saad Lamjarred, called Guli Mata. Arijit Singh's most popular song was Tum Hi Ho from the film Aashiqui 2 and he recently sang in Which Jhumka? If you don't listen to Bollywood music often, you may have heard these names in local Indian communities, as they are extremely popular around the world. However, names like Vidya Vox, Arjun and Kiran + Nivi may be newer to you. With so many people emigrating from India to the United States and other primarily English-speaking regions, a new generation of highly talented singers has gained popularity. Let's take a look at some songs that these rising stars sang.

Kiran + Nivi are twin sisters from India who went viral on social media due to their covers of Western songs and Indian classical music. They are often seen on social media singing a cover of these songs with harmonies, added riffs and different melodies. Their cover of Aerosmith's Dream On featuring Noah Davis reached 3.9 million views. Following the trend of singing in a parking lot, their vocals and acoustics have stunned their online audience. Kiran and Nivi Saishankar have been singing for 19 years, since they were 3 years old. They have been trained in Indian classical music in the Carnatic style and often incorporate it into their content. One of them sings the song with a modified tune or an altered octave while the other harmonizes with the notes of the Carnatic scale. The official video for their most popular song, 8 Billion People, reached 1.4 million views and shows how people don't notice others in silent doom. Lyrics Stop saying I'm pretty. Because pretty girls don't spend Friday nights alone in the kitchen, this personally touched many fans and viewers. The theme of being the only one showing enthusiasm hits hard for those going through the same thing. Most of their songs deal with personal issues such as loneliness and goodbyes, as shown in their song 1 Last Bye.

On a more positive note, Arjun Coomaraswamy (KOO-mara-SWA-mee), more commonly known by his stage name ARJUN, is a Sri Lankan singer and songwriter based in London. He sings a fusion of Bollywood and Western music, often showing the idea that he prefers Indian style to Western style, and plays several instruments, including keyboard, drum and flute. His first song Closer to Home reached 40,000 views on YouTube. However, it wasn't until he released a cover of the Tamil/English song Why This Kolaveri Di in an English R&B mix that he got his big break. He produced the track using keyboard, guitar and other instruments, placing his own vocals over the melody. This video has reached 17 million views on YouTube! He changed the chorus Why This Kolaveri Di to How could you do this to me? and translated the lyrics into Tamil to depict a breakup song. He later featured on popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's song Suit Suit. He adds his fusion flavor to the Punjabi melody and praises the Indian style rather than the Western style. ARJUN continues to share his love and talent for music while keeping part of his roots.

Vidya Iyer, or Vidya Vox, as the internet knows her, is an American singer and YouTuber with around 7.6 million subscribers as of 2023. In 2015, she started her music channel by posting Western/Indian mashups. His most popular song, released in 2017, was called Kuttunadan Punjayile. The song has since reached 104.5 million views on YouTube. He talks about his journey and the journey since his beginnings as an artist. Another song of hers, Thalaivi, refers to older women who represent the power of this generation, having been through so much and yet continuing to be so amazing. Vidya's attractive personality attracts an energy in her growing crowds. Her pure joy of performing and singing shows through her expression and energy on stage. Recently, after a performance in Pontiac, she was praised for her vocal stamina and responded, “Yes, well, I'm dying now.” To which she smiled and took a photo with her backup dancers. Vidya's smile and connection with her audience definitely ensures her steady rise in the ranks of Bollywood.

Any rising stars catching your eye? With today's technology and the resources we have, becoming a star is both easier and more difficult than before. It will be fun to see artists, like those featured in this article, climb the steady slope of fame.