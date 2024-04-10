Crew: The Kareena Kapoor-Tabus version of this scene from Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Pathaan wins | Bollywood News





As Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan sitting on a destroyed bridge after a scene of punching and shooting at Pathan, they use painkillers and discuss mortality and age. How long can we keep doing this? wonder the two men with polished bodies and elegantly tousled hair. But then, they suppose, there is no other choice.

In perhaps one of the most memorable scenes from last year's Pathaan, where Indian audiences and arguably its most beloved cinema heroes, who were almost 60 years old, wondered how much longer they could continue their celebrity. The audience's verdict was clear as they voted with their feet and Pathaan became a millionaire who put SRK back on the Bollywood map after what was a self-imposed sabbatical of several years.

Over the months, I wondered if Indian actresses would do a version of this scene and if the audience would welcome them with the same love. Can wrinkles and crow's feet cause similar reactions to painful joints and cracking bones? And, more importantly, dare they become the butt of an ageist joke in an industry where appearance is everything. Eight-pack abs sell movies, careers are made on the basis of a perfect body. Our film industry is forgiving, lack of acting skills are often forgiven if you can look the part. Accepting age is difficult, accepting it on screen is practically unheard of. In the world of glamor where beauty is not superficial and Botox is not only accepted but recommended, would a woman accept her age and then move beyond it? SO Crew because all his missteps had me applauding from my seat. Read also | Crew movie review: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's easy comedy removes the stench of recent Bollywood duds Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, playing air hostesses, take a break from the routine of asking 'vegetarian or non-vegetarian' for a while. Tabu, the powerhouse that she is, watches curiously as Kareena puts on her makeup. When she can't take it anymore, she says to him in a caustic tone: “Bas kar Cleopatra!” Makeup hai, time machine nahi (Stop it Cleopatra! It's just makeup, not a time machine). Kareena thumbing her nose at Tabu's knowing comment is refreshing in a “woman-centric film” (Oh, that nomenclature done to death!) that focuses on three women, one each in their 30s, 40s and 50s. Tabu has been doing it with elan for years, Kareena did it fantastically in last year's Jaane Jaan, where she refused to have the wrinkles on her face airbrushed. She also talked about how she was inspired by Kate Winslet owning her age in Mare of Easttown. Winslet, who was also an executive producer on the HBO drama series, previously said she returned the promotional poster twice because she felt it had been edited too much. <br /> However, when you go into comedy and say it out loud with a joke, it sets a paradigm where women can be funny about themselves and their age, and come away with laughs. In an industry where the age gap between superstars and their film's leading ladies can often be as much as a quarter-century, Crew feels like a victory. The film has another first to its credit: it removed the message. It was an unwritten rule of Indian cinema that if you make a film with one or more women at the helm, it must convey a message. It's hard to imagine a film with a woman at its heart and lead, where there isn't a chorus always pulling her down and keeping her in her place. Finally, our lead actress frees herself from the people/circumstances, the message is delivered and the woman-centric film has done its duty. Maybe that's what makes Crew so fun despite its lax writing and product placements that women are free to be. Kareena's Jasmine particularly stands out. She is unequivocal about getting rich, as quickly as possible. She's willing to lie, steal, and break a rule, or five, to get there. But won’t that ultimately lead to heartbreak? His logic is simple: it's better to cry in a Beemer than in a bus. Read also | With Crew, Tabu proves that no one is as funny as her; but what makes her such a success in comedies? Now, men who break the rules of cinema are not an anomaly, they are a genre. Women, however, were expected to stay on the straight and narrow and every transgression came with a price. In Crew, however, thinking outside the box gives them each a suitcase full of gold bars, and perhaps an appetite for more. And you know what? The public loves it. The heist comedy also allows Kareena, Tabu and Kriti Sanon to cross the line between what they need and what they want. They embrace their age and their greed, make knowing jokes and show their vulnerabilities. Exactly the kind of women we need to see in movies, real and flawed, greedy and needy, and refusing to apologize for it.

