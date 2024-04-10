Everything that was written was for Ash

Originally published by MrChatVsNorway According to her fans, all the good films, be it Bollywood or Hollywood, were offered to Ash first, but surprisingly, she couldn't do them. some reason. Instead, she did films such as Albela, Kyun Ho Gaya na, Shabd, Humara Dil Apke Paas Hai, Action Replay, Kuch na kaho, Raavan, Aa Ab Laut chalein, Dhai Akshar prem ke, Umrao jaan, Hum kisise kam nahin, Dil ka. rishta, Mistress of Spices, The Last Legion, Guzarish, Shaheed, Aur pyaar hogaya, Jazba, Sarabjit, Fanney khan. In fact, she also had a special appearance in Mela and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam 😀 Can someone explain why she didn't do all these super suggested movies and instead made this thrash one? Who will Ash fans blame for this? As Ash's fans make clear, she is never at fault. She is always the victim. So, I wanted to know why she made these films when she had a plethora of choices because apparently everything that was made was offered to her first (according to her fans). Who is responsible for these script selections?

Kyun Ho Gaya Na had Big B. Most actors would kill to work with him. Besides that, it featured Vivek, a rising star, and of course her romantic involvement with him.

Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was a great success and featured in the top ten films of the year. She got a Filmfare nomination. It was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Aish is very close to the Kapoor family. You will see that this is a recurring trend and also why English Vinglish was offered to her and why she made an appearance for them in Shakti: The Power.

Fanney Khan was another Kapoor film, so Aish made her special appearance as a favor to Anil Kapoor.

Shabd is considered a film ahead of its time and is now critically acclaimed.

Raavan was a Mani Ratnam film and Aish is still doing his films.

She directed Mistress of Spices and The Last Legion during her time in Hollywood. The Last Legion featured major stars like Colin Firth. The first was when she was more or less blacklisted in Bollywood.

Umrao Jaan is a classic and Aish was asked to make a modern remake. Rekha loves Aish and publicly supports her and the two are close friends, so it made sense that Aish, of all actresses, would play one of Rekha's roles.

Guzaarish was a Bhansali film (not offered to your Rani) starring Hrithik. One of his most critically acclaimed films. Also responsible for starting another feud between Salman Khan and Bhansali, as Salman thought that all Bhansali's roles would go to him after Devdas.

Sarabjit received critical acclaim and Aish won several awards for this film. Got a Filmfare nomination and was a finalist for the National Award. He shared a heartbreaking true story that audiences needed to be aware of.

I could go on but I don't have the time or attention. Someone could easily make a list of Rani's films and ask why she did so much stupid stuff. Nothing is more embarrassing than Aiyyaa as critics have said this about its lack of taste in choosing good scripts. Unlike Aish, who was blacklisted by three Khans, Rani has no such excuse.

Rediff.com criticized her decision to star in the film, writing that she “gets no support from the way her character is written”.



“One can only hope that Rani is more selective about what she portrays on screen.”

