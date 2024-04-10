Entertainment
Everything that was written was for Ash
According to her fans, all the good films, be it Bollywood or Hollywood, were offered to Ash first, but surprisingly, she couldn't do them. some reason.
Instead, she did films such as Albela, Kyun Ho Gaya na, Shabd, Humara Dil Apke Paas Hai, Action Replay, Kuch na kaho, Raavan, Aa Ab Laut chalein, Dhai Akshar prem ke, Umrao jaan, Hum kisise kam nahin, Dil ka. rishta, Mistress of Spices, The Last Legion, Guzarish, Shaheed, Aur pyaar hogaya, Jazba, Sarabjit, Fanney khan. In fact, she also had a special appearance in Mela and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam 😀
Can someone explain why she didn't do all these super suggested movies and instead made this thrash one? Who will Ash fans blame for this?
As Ash's fans make clear, she is never at fault. She is always the victim. So, I wanted to know why she made these films when she had a plethora of choices because apparently everything that was made was offered to her first (according to her fans).
Who is responsible for these script selections?
Kyun Ho Gaya Na had Big B. Most actors would kill to work with him. Besides that, it featured Vivek, a rising star, and of course her romantic involvement with him.
Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai was a great success and featured in the top ten films of the year. She got a Filmfare nomination. It was also produced by Boney Kapoor. Aish is very close to the Kapoor family. You will see that this is a recurring trend and also why English Vinglish was offered to her and why she made an appearance for them in Shakti: The Power.
Fanney Khan was another Kapoor film, so Aish made her special appearance as a favor to Anil Kapoor.
Shabd is considered a film ahead of its time and is now critically acclaimed.
Raavan was a Mani Ratnam film and Aish is still doing his films.
She directed Mistress of Spices and The Last Legion during her time in Hollywood. The Last Legion featured major stars like Colin Firth. The first was when she was more or less blacklisted in Bollywood.
Umrao Jaan is a classic and Aish was asked to make a modern remake. Rekha loves Aish and publicly supports her and the two are close friends, so it made sense that Aish, of all actresses, would play one of Rekha's roles.
Guzaarish was a Bhansali film (not offered to your Rani) starring Hrithik. One of his most critically acclaimed films. Also responsible for starting another feud between Salman Khan and Bhansali, as Salman thought that all Bhansali's roles would go to him after Devdas.
Sarabjit received critical acclaim and Aish won several awards for this film. Got a Filmfare nomination and was a finalist for the National Award. He shared a heartbreaking true story that audiences needed to be aware of.
I could go on but I don't have the time or attention. Someone could easily make a list of Rani's films and ask why she did so much stupid stuff. Nothing is more embarrassing than Aiyyaa as critics have said this about its lack of taste in choosing good scripts. Unlike Aish, who was blacklisted by three Khans, Rani has no such excuse.
Rediff.com criticized her decision to star in the film, writing that she “gets no support from the way her character is written”.
“One can only hope that Rani is more selective about what she portrays on screen.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/C3L0O9Usvs_
Edited by RaniPreityAish – 2 hours ago
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiaforums.com/forum/topic/5352553
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Everything that was written was for Ash
- Drexel wins the first Dragon Match Play Invitational
- You want Modi to be PM for a third term: Raj Thackeray extends support to ruling alliance | Bombay News
- Reviews | Ironically, China Leads Key New U.S.-Pacific Alliance
- Options Traders Target Tencent Music Entertainment Stock
- Long Corona: A study using computer games to aid memory
- Hearing on appeals against conviction of Imran and Bushra in Iddat case adjourned – Journal
- Appeals court judge rejects Trump's efforts to delay secret trial as he appeals hush order
- My Bollywood Debut Wasn't Planned: Janki Bodiwala | Hindi Cinema News
- Opinion | Hong Kong takes gold with TV deal for Olympic Games
- Dolphins season ends with first round of conference tournament
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership