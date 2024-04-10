National Siblings Day: National Siblings Day: What Siblings Can Learn From Bollywood Sibling Bonding | Teen News

(Photo credit: Instagram)

National Siblings Day falls on April 10 every year and it is the day when siblings should please each other and surprise each other with personalized gifts and much more. It is true that they say that siblings fight a lot with each other, but what is also true is that siblings also fight for each other. This is the bond that brothers and sisters share. They can pull their leg for hours, but they will come to their aid without fail.

There is a lot of Bollywood Celebrities who share a comforting bond with their siblings. From Shahid Kapoor who adores his younger brother Ishaan Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor who calls Karisma Kapoor her inspiration for acting in films, there are many siblings who can learn from them and see what makes the difference. Bollywood sibling bond so special.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar

Seeing the bond between the two stylish and dapper brothers, one can't help but feel amazed by the love they share for each other. Their amazing banter, Shahid's nurturing nature towards Ishan and the respect the latter has for his big brother, these are definitely #SiblingGoals. Siblings can learn from the duo how to share a respectful equation and have a caring attitude towards each other.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

The gorgeous Drop Dead sisters share beautiful looks, stunning figures, and a deep love for each other. Being the eldest and the first to enter the film industry, Janhvi has been like a motherly figure and a beacon for Khushi. Whether they're stealing each other's clothes or comforting each other through thick and thin, sisters are #Goals. The bond between the sisters only grew stronger after the death of their mother. Siblings can learn from sisters about how to be each other's biggest cheerleaders and support systems.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Seeing the bond between the Kapoor sisters is truly heartwarming. Whether they inspire each other, go on vacations together, share their love of food or are always on the phone, the Kapoor sisters definitely inspire envy in the hearts of those who don't have a sister. If you have a sister, you should definitely take inspiration from the Kapoor sisters and support each other through good times and bad. Make your sisters your confidante and you will feel truly grateful.

Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan

Brother-sister duo Pataudi speak impeccably, dress impeccably and look like royalty. The duo have great respect for each other and share interests in reading. Bright minds and blessed with great genes, we love the bond that siblings share with each other. Siblings can learn to complement each other and share great respect and companionship with each other.

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon

The Sanon sisters are each other's best friend from 3 a.m. and biggest cheerleaders. Whether it's vacationing together, bonding rakhi with each other, or rooting for each other every time a new project comes out, they serve as an example to the world that the bond between sisters is not just about fighting, but about love, love and only love. The sisters can definitely learn a lot from the Sanon sisters and become each other's best friends.

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan

The Khan brothers share the same values ​​and respect each other. They know each other's quirks, love to pull each other's legs and have also been a strong support system for each other, brothers are #BrotherGoals. Seeing the trio together, it's safe to say that they will always find each other. Brothers can definitely learn from the Khan brothers how to strengthen their bond.