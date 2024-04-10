'Shgun' Actor Hiromatsu Played a Role in Episode 8 Scene

Warning: this article contains spoilers Shgun episode 8, “Abyss of Life”.

When Shgun Star and producer Hiroyuki Sanada saw the three actors during the final selection for the role of Toda Hiromatsu, his on-screen right-hand man. Sanada knew there was only one guy for the job: Tokuma Nishioka.

Sanada and Nishioka have a working relationship that dates back more than 30 years in Japan, at one point even playing the role of father and son. In Shgun, the two men share a relatively close relationship: Hiromatsu is the general-in-chief of Yoshii Toranaga's stronghold of Sanada. He is the voice of his lord's conscience as Toranaga executes his long-held plans to rise to power in Japan.

These shots involved a certain scene that Sanada said made Nishioka want to Shgun work in the first place: Hiromatsu's death by seppuku. “I remember the first day Tokuma-san came to Vancouver. The first word was, 'How are we going to do this scene?' I accepted this role just for that and to show true spirit to the world. This is my mission. That's why I “I'm here,” Sanada recalled about Nishioka in an interview with Weekly Entertainment. “We know each other's feelings and emotions so easily. I could read the captions in his eyes, and he read mine too.”

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu in “Shogun”.

“I blocked writing. It was too painful,” writer Rachel Kondo says of that scene.

“I don't think until Tokuma's performance we realized what an incredible character Hiromatsu was,” adds showrunner Justin Marks. “We knew he would be a voice of morality, but we didn't know he would bring so much humor in this way, which makes his death even more painful. I had a hard time imagining this day -there. because we really didn't want that to happen.”

In the eighth episode of Shgun, which follows the death of Toranaga's son Nagakado (Yuki Kura), the lord's generals have gathered before him to protest his impending surrender to Ishido (Takehiro Hira). In an attempt to dissuade him from his current path, Hiromatsu threatens to perform seppuku. Toranaga solemnly accepts the act, watching his favorite general and closest friend commit suicide.

So much unspoken dialogue occurs between Toranaga and Hiromatsu in this moment, even as he plunges the blade into his stomach and his own son, Buntaro (Shinnosuke Abe), cuts off his head. It is not revealed until much later in a conversation between Toranaga and Lady Mariko (Anna Sawai) that Hiromatsu's death was a necessary part of his larger plan to convince his enemies of his surrender. He then turns to Mariko to initiate the next phase, asking her, “Are you ready to do your part?”

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro in “Shogun”.

Marks and Kondo explain how they changed the original scene from author James Clavell's. Shgun book, which saw all the generals commit suicide. Shannon Goss adapted this scene for the series, and originally they planned for the others to join Hiromatsu in seppuku. Over the course of conversations with the writers and actors, events evolved.

“We really wanted to personify him with a character that we had gotten to know,” says Marks. “We had a meeting with Hiro-san before shooting the scene where he said that he thought that Hiromatsu, like any Japanese leader, should see at that moment these generals about to propose seppuku to protest this what their lord is doing. to save their face and bring something back from the abyss, he would be the one to speak up and order them that they can't. Of course, the performance turns into something else.

Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, who is directing episode 8, had numerous conversations with Sanada about what was going on in Toranaga's head at each moment of the sequence. “There comes a time when [Toranaga] turns to Hiromatsu after suggesting what he's going to do and says, “No, idiot.” Not you. This theater must take place. Everybody plays a role, but I don't want it to be you, but since you said it, we can't hold that back,” Marks said. “Her gaze wasn't aligned with the camera until at this moment. . He was always filmed from the side, but he is looking directly at the audience and the audience is looking directly back for the first time in the scene. It's a devastating scene. It’s my favorite scene in the entire series.”

“It was so tense and we took so many takes,” Sanada recalls. “But every take [there was] so much emotion to come. It was hard not to cry.”

Shgun airs every Tuesday on Hulu and FX.

