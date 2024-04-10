Sonam Kapoor to Suhana Khan, Bollywood actresses who nailed summer dresses

As temperatures rise, so does our enthusiasm for refreshing our wardrobes with light, stylish outfits that scream summer. Bollywood actresses, with their impeccable fashion sense, are often a source of inspiration when it comes to dressing seasonally. From Sonam Kapoor's understated luxury to Suhana Khan's hint of grace, let's dive into the summer styles these leading ladies of Bollywood have been rocking recently.

Sonam Kapoor recently offered a glimpse of the perfect summer inspiration. Wearing a stylish orange shirt dress featuring a collar, half sleeves and a below-the-knee hemline, Sonam effortlessly reinforces her status as a style icon. What adds an extra touch of allure to the ensemble is the inclusion of a brown leather belt, complete with pockets. To complete the outfit, Sonam accessorized with golden earrings, chic metal bangles, stylish sunglasses and a matching brown leather bag.

Kareena Kapoor exudes casual summer vibes in a powder blue ensemble. Sporting a printed blue sports bra paired with matching high-waisted pants, she exudes effortless style. To add to the chic look, a draped jacket of the same color, as well as elegant blue suede sneakers and chic sunglasses.

Suhana Khan recently uploaded a picture of herself donning a blush pink satin dress adorned with floral prints from fashion brand Goulash. The dress features a plunging neckline and delicate ruffles on the sleeves. Every aspect of the outfit gets a big thumbs up. Her subtle makeup and open, straight hair complemented the look perfectly.

Kriti Sanon has mastered summer fashion with her latest look. She donned a plaid denim co-ord set featuring a sleeveless top with an inverted sweetheart hem. It also has thin straps that form an elegant tie cutout at the back. She paired it with a high waisted skirt featuring slits and a silver zipper. To complete the look, Kriti styled her hair in a high ponytail.

Shanaya Kapoor dazzles in a white floral print midi dress, giving off a fresh and happy vibe. The dress features a mini floral design with a tie detail and half sleeves. To add color, Shanaya paired the dress with a neon green bikini top. Finally, she completed her look with subtle makeup, flip flops and a sleek updo.

What look would you choose to go out this summer?