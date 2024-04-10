Filmmakers team up with actor Dean Cain and nonprofit ends wait to eradicate kidney donation waitlist





Producers (left to right): Lance Dreesen, Randy Simpkins and Dean Cain. ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — Ends The Wait Foundation and its creative collaborators are ready to launch an innovative medical breakthrough that can save 100,000 lives by eliminating the kidney transplant waitlist. The revolutionary approach to addressing the growing wait (3,000 new patients are added to the list every month) involves storytelling through one of the world's favorite entertainment films. The End The Wait Foundation invites the public to join its mission of using cinema to educate and recruit kidney donors to save these 100,000 lives. Combining a numbers game with an education campaign, if enough people learn the true story of Randy Simpkins donating his kidney to Russell Dallas, as well as the overall ease of sharing his superpower to save a life through kidney donation, End The Wait is about to do it. eliminate the waiting list. Simpkins, founder of End the Wait, teams up with actor Dean Cain, writer-director Lance Dreesen and actress-writer Kelly Collins Lintz. They experienced a miraculous story of connection that comes full circle through storytelling, kindness, and the ultimate gift. The worst day of Simpkins' life was documented in the 2010 feature film The Way Home, an account of the ordeal when his and his wife Christal's 2-year-old son went missing. The rural town rallied to search, and the triumph of family reunification changed many involved, including Simpkins, who were seeking a higher purpose. A decade later, Simpkins, a Gulf War veteran turned pastor, heard Lucretia Dallas share a desperate prayer for a kidney for her husband, Russell Dallas. Simpkins decided to get tested, and although he was told the chances were 1 in 10,000, he was the perfect match in more ways than one. He ended up donating his kidney to the man he met just before the procedure, saving Dallas' life, then embarked on his new mission with End The Wait to save even more. What makes things different is this cause, having proceeds from the film going to a nonprofit, Simpkins said. It’s a film made like no other with a goal like no other. Simpkins teams up with Cain, who played Simpkins in The Way Home, and Dreesen, who wrote and directed that film. Cain and Dreesen will reprise these roles for End The Wait, which will detail the beautiful discovery and success of Simpkins donating his kidney to Dallas. Making a film specifically to save lives is completely unique and there can be no higher calling, Cain said. I think it's fantastic, so I'm all for it. Simpkins, Cain and Dreesen know the film and the nonprofit will impact the 100,000 people waiting for a kidney. Thirteen of them die every day due to the global shortage of donors. Donations can now help the film get made faster, and profits from the film will be reinvested into the nonprofit to help create additional awareness beyond the film, as well as provide support to donors and to the beneficiaries. This has never been done before, the film doesn't just highlight a problem, the film is the solution to the problem, Dreesen said. People just don't know that the waiting list is 100,000 people long and can be cleared. Those interested in donating or learning more about End The Wait and kidney donation can visit end the wait.netemail [email protected] and connect on Facebook at facebook.com/endthewaitfilm

