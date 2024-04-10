Behind the scenes of ABC News and National Geographic's extraordinary eclipse coverage

As the total solar eclipse passed over North America on Monday, ABC News and National Geographic teamed up to take viewers on a journey into the path of totality for an unprecedented day of coverage of the solar eclipse.

Spanning 10 cities – from Mazatlán, Mexico, to Houlton, Maine – and dozens of anchors, correspondents, producers and crew members, Eclipse across America offered audiences a wide range of ways to look at a once-in-a-generation phenomenon.

Here's how the ABC and Nat Geo teams pulled off such a complex production:

Built in real time

“Our ABC News Live operations team began laying the groundwork in the summer of 2023,” said Seni Tienabeso, executive director of ABC News Live.

According to Molly Shaker, executive producer of ABC's special events unit, it took a lot of planning for what became a “truly unprecedented” broadcast.

Unlike a scripted broadcast, “the eclipse spectacle was constructed in real time by our teams on the ground”. Shaker said. “Whatever they saw, they threw it to us and we threw it… so it was all very fluid and in the moment.” »

Although the ABC News team was prepared for the scale of the project – having regularly planned and covered multi-city events like Super Tuesday – it was not without its obstacles.

“Our biggest challenge was to think about the best way to follow the path of the sun,” Tienabeso explained. “We had to put additional camera crews on site to make sure they not only had the right lenses, but were also able to track the sun correctly.”

A scientific boost

While ABC brought the broadcasting chops, it received a scientific boost from the folks at National Geographic.

“The partnership with Nat Geo has given us unprecedented access to a broad range of world-class expertise and knowledge,” said Kim Godwin, president of ABC News. “This allowed us to connect with the public on a scientific level while celebrating this extraordinary event. »

Nat Geo began consulting on the project in December and “came in to help brainstorm editorial and talent,” said Chad Cohen, executive producer of Nat Geo Unscripted.

“There is no better authority on science and photography than Nat Geo,” noted Tienabeso. “An eclipse is a scientific and photographic event, so being able to leverage Nat Geo's expertise with our live television and news skills was a perfect marriage! »

Starting in January, the teams met weekly to ensure high-level delivery.

“The degree of coordination on the part of ABC and Nat Geo was just extraordinary,” Cohen said. “It took dozens of people across multiple departments – from production to marketing and communications, social relations and talent to programming and operations – to pull this all off. »

A massive, multiplatform event

The preparation converged on the day of the eclipse for more than three hours of coverage. ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis are anchored in Burlington, Vermont, with nationwide help from ABC anchor Robin Roberts, ABC meteorologists Ginger Zee, Rob Marciano and Somara Theodore, and many more. 'others.

“Several of them covered the last total solar eclipse visible from North America in 2017,” Godwin said. “They gained unique perspectives and comparisons from this experience. »

“Having so many remarkable journalists and scientists in the field made it easy to lead our viewers out of the way of totality,” Shaker said.

The show was able to follow the eclipse's sweep across the country – making stops with correspondents in cities that each fell under the totality of the eclipse.

Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland and even Niagara Falls were among the cities featured during the programming.

Courteney Monroe, President of Nat Geo Content, explained that “by combining National Geographic's 136-year legacy of science and exploration with ABC News' unparalleled leadership in live news, we We offered audiences on all Disney platforms a rich and unique visual experience. »

This wide range of Disney platforms to watch on included: ABC, ABC News LiveNational Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+ And Hulu as well as the network social media platforms.

“Being part of The Walt Disney Company allowed us to make Eclipse Across America a massive, multi-platform event where we were able to leverage our strengths in news production for the positive story we all desperately need,” he said. Tienabeso said. “Bringing audiences together across multiple Disney platforms and devices ensures no one misses a moment live or on demand. »