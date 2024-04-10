Entertainment
10 Stunning Outfit Ideas for Eid 2024 Inspired by Bollywood and Pakistani Celebrities
Eid-ul-Fitr is just around the corner and you all must be ready to gear up to have fun during this festival. Your houses should shine with EID themed lights and decoration and each viewer will receive a lump sum. Everyone is ready, the markets are ready, the malls are ready, so why don't we get ready and get fully dressed. What is the celebration of the festival if you don't wear beautiful and unique clothes? Where are you here to get inspiration from celebrity outfits, who look so stunning in those wearing these outfits, you should definitely try. So here we go, take out your handbag and go shopping for the finest fabric for your elegant special Eid outfit.
1. Zardozi Gold Border Suite by Sara Ali Khan
A traditional yet not so heavy look for this Eid works perfectly for those who want a light ethnic look for this Eid. A Jaipuri jutti totally goes on that. To complete the outfit, wear beautiful gold or silver clip-on earrings depending on your Zardozi thread.
2. Sabyasachi Sharara by Deepika Padukone
With a rich emerald hue, the one side draped dupatta will go perfectly with Eid Vibes. Pair it with gold or emerald jutti or heels. A perfect Eid look for this Eid 2024. You can wear golden Jhumkas or golden chandeliers to complete this outfit.
3. Maya Alis Anarkali Suit
Anarkali suits are famous for their elegance and sophistication. On this Eid, you can wear this elegant Anarkali to spread your charm and grace. Pair it with classic small Wire Hook pearl earrings and a pearl choker, with a pearl bracelet.
If you like muted shades, this dress is made for you! Classic mirror work dupatta with embroidery work on kurta and sharara will shine like Eid Chand. You can wear the dupatta as a sheet, it will look so elegant. Wear chandelier earrings and jutti to complete the look.
5. Saba Qamars Sharara Pants
You can totally break the trend with this beautiful Sharara for Eid. For a perfect blend of modern and traditional outfits, the finest fabrics and intricate details, this should be your best choice. Try a navy or royal pink suit with chunky Chandelier earrings and gold heels.
6. Katrina Kaif Sabyasachi Lehenga
If red is your color and lehnga is your vibe, then this dress is for you for Eid 2024. With gold embroidery and mirror work, it will look as stunning as Eids Chand. Wear gold Plug earrings to complete the look with a gold bracelet.
7. Aditi Rao Hydaris Raw Mango Lehenga
Do you like everything black? Why not if it’s a Raw Mango! Opt for this elegant black Lehenga with special Parcha embroidery. Pair it with classic Threader Earrings or Dangles with a gold watch and bracelets.
8. Kareena Kapoor's Chikankari look
This Eid, you're feeling so Ali and lightened up the Angel with the bings with this chicken curry dress worn by Kareena Kapoor. The embroidery is so elegant and the intricate designs are so beautiful. It is a real Lakhnavi embroidery dress that shines in both aspects of festival and volume of royalty and simplicity. A chunky Chand jhumkas totally goes with this rotating outfit.
9. Nora Fatehis Sharara and Pastel Green Kurti
With the totally simple and sexy look this Eid, this dress works wonders. With pastel green color and sky blue and royal green embroidery, the intricate designs look so beautiful on the dupatta and kurti. Pair it with simple pearl jewelry and pearl rings or you can use sky blue stone jewelry to give an oceanic vibe this Eid 2024.
10. Sajal Alys Sea Green Lehenga Choli
Why not play with the texture of the fabric and net makeup lehenga with net dupatta with embroidered blouse. Incorporating designs on the blouse with heavy embroidered border is a blend of traditional and modern touch. Small flowers embroidered all over the lehenga along with the wide border surrounding the entire lehenga gives a mixed vibe of old and new fashion, totally a must try for Eid.
