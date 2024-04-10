Why is poetry important? National Poetry Month





If you think poetry isn't for you, this month might be a good time to give it a second chance. Every April in the United States, National Poetry Month invites you to discover and celebrate an art form that can transform your understanding of yourself and your world. Creative Writing Course at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Stephanie Wytovitch is an American poet, novelist and essayist. She is the poetry editor for Raw Dog Screaming Press and the recipient of the Elizabeth Matchett Stover Memorial Award, the 2021 Ladies of Horror Fiction Writers Grant, and the Rocky Wood Memorial Scholarship for nonfiction writing. She also has a Bram Stoker Award-winning poetry collection, Brothel, published by Raw Dog Screaming Press, as well as several other poetry titles and her nonfiction book, Writing Poetry in the Dark. According to Wytovich, you might have a negative relationship with poetry today based on how it was introduced to you when you were a child. We're introduced to it through nursery rhymes and folklore and fantasy, and then it's all suppressed and disdained when we enter middle school and high school and have to start counting syllables and memorizing Shakespeare, he said. she declared. Do not mistake yourself ; the latter is important and has a lot of value, but it's also a bit stressful and it's easy to harbor resentment against it. National Poetry Month, she said, is an opportunity to establish a new relationship with poetry on your own terms and develop a full appreciation of the art form. Hosting something like National Poetry Month allows and encourages us to find our way back to poetry without any rules or expectations, Wytovich said. First of all, what is poetry? Poetry is one of the four major literary genres, alongside fiction, non-fiction and drama. But it's perhaps one of the most difficult genres to define. According to the Academy of American Poets, poetry is a human foundation, just like music. It predates literacy and precedes prose in all literature, the Academy states on its website. There has probably never been a culture without it, but no one knows precisely what it is. Wytovich acknowledges that it is difficult to define such a broad genre. Essentially, I think poetry is a little indefinable, and that's where a lot of its beauty lies, Wytovich said. We all know when we're reading a poem or experiencing something poetic, so I think maybe it's a buzz that exists somewhere in the liminal places of life, and when we're lucky, we can to experience and maybe even capture it ourselves. Eventually, British Said poetry is a type of literature that evokes imagination and emotion through specific language chosen and presented based on sound, rhythm and meaning. However, there are also many types of poetry, each with specific rules and definitions. Types of poetry Writer's Digest reports that there is at least 168 different poetic forms from various cultural traditions. Some of these forms and their definitions, according to Writers Digest, include: Haiku: A haiku is a popular Japanese form adhering to a specific number of lines and syllables.

National Poetry History Month Inspired by the success of Black History Month and Women's History Month, the Academy of American Poets reports that they were born National Poetry Month in 1996. We would like this to be the time when a large part of the American public realizes that we have an active and thriving literary culture in this country and that poets are an important part of that culture, said the Academy's executive director of the time, Bill. Wadsworth, according to an essay published in Plowshares. Since then, across the United States, poets, educators, librarians, booksellers, and readers have celebrated poetry in the month of April through a variety of projects, events, and initiatives and, of course, by reading and writing about it. poetry independently. So why is poetry important? In a Poetry Foundation coin commemorating National Poetry Month, poet Ali Leibegott explained how individuals and communities often turn to poetry in their darkest moments. Poetry sales increased after September 11, Leibegott said. It is reassuring to know that poetry somehow responds to the insoluble. Poetry book sales also increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Vanity Fair. In addition to being a vehicle for a deeper understanding of the world around you, poetry can also offer catharsis and teach you about yourself. Poetry encourages us to put words to feelings we can't otherwise describe, Wytovich said. It allows us to communicate our fears, our passions, our joys and our memories in a way that preserves them, honors them and also allows other people to interact and share these moments. In fact, Wytovich said she started writing poetry in middle school on the recommendation of a therapist. I was struggling to work through some of my trauma, and they mentioned that exploring my emotions and working through some of the images I was stuck on could be beneficial in helping me process and heal, he said. she declared. Once I started, I never stopped. It has been my greatest and healthiest companion throughout life. In addition to the therapeutic nature of writing poetry, Wytovich noted that reading poetry has its own emotional and intellectual benefits. Reading it is also a great mental exercise, because it encourages us to constantly develop and reconfigure a puzzle that everyone will construct and respond to differently, she said. Ways to Celebrate National Poetry Month April 2024 marks the 28th National Poetry Month, and there are many ways to celebrate. Wytovich said one of her favorite ways to celebrate is to read a collection of poetry from a writer who is new to her. Besides reading poetry, you can always write it. If you are a poet, write! And if you really want a challenge, try writing in a different form or style, Wytovich said. Don't be afraid to experiment and spread your wings a little. There is a lot of beauty in trying something new. And if you want to seriously pursue this profession, consider studying poetry. SNHU's Bachelor's in Creative Writing and Master's in Creative Writing degrees both offer concentrations in poetry for those committed to developing their skills. Whether you choose to celebrate National Poetry Month through writing or reading, you'll be engaging in more than just an artistic activity. Embracing the power of poetry could also be a therapeutic experience that deepens your connection to your own humanity.

Mars Girolimon '21 '23G is an editor at Southern New Hampshire University, where they earned their bachelor's and master's degrees in English and creative writing. In addition to their work in higher education, Girolimon's short fiction has appeared in the North American Review, So It Goes by The Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library, XRAY and more. They are currently writing their first novel, which was shortlisted for the First Pages Prize. Connect with them on LinkedIn.

