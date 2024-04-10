Akshay Kumar reveals someone cut his arm with a blade while meeting fans: He had a blade in his finger and | Bollywood News





Super star Akshay Kumar opened up about the weirdest fan encounter he's ever had. Akshay, who has been a fan favorite for over 30 years, shared that during one of the fan interactions, a fan showed up with a blade stuck in his nail and while shaking his hand, cut off his arm. When asked, “What has been your strangest interaction with fans?” “, Akshay told Ranveer Allahabadia in his podcast, “Once I was continuously shaking hands with fans, there were a lot of people there and I was greeting them, and suddenly I saw my hand. was bleeding. Then I realized that one of them, whose hand I had shaken, had stuck a blade in his nail and sliced ​​my arm. When you suffer a blade cut you don't realize it because it takes you a while to realize that you have been cut, you know after about 2-3 seconds. Akshay also added that he still hasn't understood what makes some fans take such drastic measures and behave in a particular way when meeting stars. “It’s out of madness that they do it, I don’t know what pushes them to do it, what pushes them to do it!”, he declared. Akshay had recently taken to his social media platforms to thank his fans for the love they have shown him throughout the year. Sharing a photo of himself, he wrote: “Your firsts are always special. And this photo too, taken when I was 23, for the first time in front of the camera and before I could get there account, she quickly became my first love, all thanks. to your love. #ThrowbackThursday. Akshay is all set for the release of his starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff releasing on April 10, coinciding with Eid. The film is directed by Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger fame filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

