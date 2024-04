Small Island Big Song to perform for Luther College Center Stage Series on April 23

DECORAH, IOWASmall Island Big Song, a collective of renowned musicians from the First Nations of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, will perform for Luther Colleges' Center Stage Series at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in the main room of the Faith and Life Center. Presented over panoramic visuals from the artist's home countries, Small Island Big Song offers everything from soulful ballads to irresistible grooves, creating a beautiful and immersive musical experience of a region that shares an ancient maritime heritage as well as the impact of our changing seas. “In my conversations with the producers, I became even more excited about presenting Small Island Big Song, especially the week of Earth Day,” said Kristen Underwood, director of campus programming. Their mission is to help us reconnect with nature, deepen our understanding of island cultures, and inspire us all to work for change. They bring a message of hope and cooperation, and the whole, coming from different nations, models unity without pointing fingers. Taiwanese theater producer BaoBao Chen and Australian music producer and filmmaker Tim Cole spent nearly a decade visiting artists in 16 island countries, from Mauritius to Madagascar and Taiwan to Tahiti. The result is two award-winning albums, a feature film and this internationally renowned concert tour. “I have wanted to present this show since I met the producers in New York at the beginning of 2020. Something that has stuck with me since this meeting is the idea that we are not separated by oceans , but connected by them. This is one of the stories from Small Island Big Song. I also like that the experience starts as soon as you enter the lobby. Audiences of all ages are encouraged to attend, Underwood said. Center Stage Dinner Series The talented chefs of the Norse Culinary Team are back with the popular Center Stage dinner series. Dinners feature a multi-course menu to complement each performance. A separate ticket is required; THE April 23 menu can be viewed online. Dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Peace Dining Room on the second floor of the Dahl Centennial Union. Tickets for the dinner and show are on sale at the Luthers Box Office at the Center for Faith and Life, online or by calling (563) 387-1357. About Luther College At Luther College in beautiful Decorah, Iowa, students explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities, and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning, and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live with purpose, and lead with courage to make a lifelong impact. Learn more about luther.edu.

