TV tonight: what happened inside Tony Alamos' twisted and evil cult | Television





Ministry of Evil: The Twisted Cult of Tony Alamo 10pm, BBC Four Tony and Susie were our gods. You never dreamed of questioning them. I know he was raping these children and beating them, because I did it. In this intense four-part documentary series, survivors tell the story of Tony Alamo and his wife Susan, who created the Alamo Christian Foundation and then abused its supporters. It includes an exclusive videotaped deposition with Alamo. Hollie Richardson Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr 8 p.m., BBC One The remaining contestants, a truly funny and positive gang, take on the type of housing that at times seems soon to be the home of every British household: rental flats. Will apartments aimed at young professionals in Sheffield benefit from units with chrome edges, metallic tiles and Matisse-inspired waves of electric blue? Jack Seale Aldis, the next big thing 8 p.m., Channel 4 Its supermarket baking week is looking for a new hit product. Novelty shaped bread, edible raw cookie dough, flaky Jamaican pastry, whoopie pie and brioche with a twist are all featured. Do they really have to choose just one? HOUR Mary and George 9 p.m., Sky Atlantic Even in the 17th century, state funerals were not cheap, and with the body of the late Queen Anne smelling, the palace needed money immediately. Court fixer and flirt George (Nicholas Galitzine) must convince the sybaritic king to reopen Parliament and raise taxes. Meanwhile, George's mother, Mary (Julianne Moore), plans a risky power play. Graeme Virtue Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable 10 p.m., Dave Mel Giedroyc raising eyebrows in Unforgivable. Photograph: Ellis OBrien/UKTV/Ellis OBrien Ross Kemp, Shirley Ballas and Rosie Jones are this week's contestants, with Ballas sharing an eyebrow-raising anecdote about drunkenly kissing a hired dance judge. Will this convince Giedroyc and her assistant, Lou Sanders, that she is the most unforgivable person in the room? HOUR The dropout 10:40 p.m., BBC One It's the series' latest double bill, meaning hard-working investigative journalist Carreyrou (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) gets closer to the Theranos fraudsters. Green juice and greed make a heady cocktail, but while Amanda Seyfried entertainingly inhabits all of Elizabeth Holmes' eccentricities, the series also takes care to detail the human cost of this scam. Ellen E Jones Live sports Women's Euro 2025 Football: Republic of Ireland v England, 7 p.m., ITV1

THE Arsenal defender and Ireland captain Katie McCabe welcomes the Lionesses for both teams' second match in Group A3.

