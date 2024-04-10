Asia's richest family: a life like a Bollywood film | Money





Sptestens seit dem Polterabend seines jngsten Sohnes Anant ist Indiens Denver-Clan, Familie Ambani, weltweit ein Begriff. Der Familie gehrt die Firma Reliance Industries Limited. Der Konzern mit Sitz in Mumbai ist Indiens grtes privates Unternehmen. Die Hauptgeschftsfelder von Reliance Industries sind die Petrochemie und Textilien. Das Leben der Familie ist ein einziger Superlativ. Jetzt hat ihre Firma Reliance Industries einen Deal mit Disney unterzeichnet. Bis Ende 2024/Anfang 2025 soll ein 8,5 Milliarden Dollar schweres Medienunternehmen entstehen, das mindestens 98 Unterhaltungs- und Sportkanle sowie zwei Streaming-Plattformen umfasst. Die Ambani-Disney-Fusion knnte 50Prozent des indischen Streaming-Marktes erobern. Oberhaupt Mukesh Ambani Der reichste Mensch Asiens: Mukesh Ambani hat ein Vermgen von rund 110 Milliarden Euro Foto: NurPhoto via Getty Images Der 66-Jhrige ist das Oberhaupt von Indiens reichster und mchtigster Dynastie. Mukesh Ambani ist Chef und Hauptanteilseigner von Reliance Industries. Sein Vermgen: laut Forbes rund 110 Milliarden Euro. Seit 1985 verheiratet: Nita und Mukesh Ambani Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo Mit seiner Frau Nita(60), einer ausgebildeten Tempeltnzerin, hat er drei Kinder: die Zwillinge Akash und Isha(32) sowie den jngsten Sohn Anant(28). Alle drei arbeiten in der Firma des Vaters. Ehefrau Nita wurde Im Februar dieses Jahres zur Vorsitzenden des Streaming- und TV-Joint-Ventures zwischen Reliance und Disney in Indien gewhlt. Die Ambanis (v. l.): Sohn Akash mit seiner Frau Shloka (vor ihm sitzend), Vater Mukesh und Frau Nita, Sohn Anant und seine Verlobte Radhika, Schwiegersohn Anand mit seiner Frau Isha Ambani und Hund Happy Foto: Mukesh Ambani/Instagram Glamours lieben es die Ambanis aber nicht nur beim Feiern: Ihre Villa Antilia in Mumbai ( Indien) ist das zweitteuerste Privathaus der Welt teurer ist nur der Buckingham-Palast! Fr den Preis von rund 2 Milliarden Euro bietet der Wohnsitz unter anderem einen Schneeraum (auf Wunsch gibts Schneefall), eine Eisdiele, drei Hubschrauberlandepltze, eine Garage fr 168 Autos. Bewirtschaftet wird das Heim von rund 600 Angestellten. Anderen Wohnsitzen haushoch berlegen: Der Wolkenkratzer hat 27 Etagen, wird auf 1,9 Milliarden Euro geschtzt Foto: Getty Images Tochter Isha Ambani Isha Ambani ist Chefin von Reliance Retail und Mama der Zwillinge Aadiya (l.) und Krishna Foto: picture alliance / Sipa USA Die einzige Tochter und Zwillingsschwester von Akash Ambani hat unter anderem in Yale Psychologie und Sdasienwissenschaften studiert. Sie leitet das Einzelhandelsunternehmen Reliance Retail. Die Firma wchst jedes Jahr, insbesondere im Luxussektor. Mit ihrem Mann Anand Piramal hat sie die Zwillinge Aadiya und Krishna. Als sie 2018 heiratete, soll die Hochzeit laut Finanzmagazin Bloomberg rund 95 Millionen Euro gekostet haben. Pop-Superstar Beyonc hat fr das Brautpaar gesungen, unter den Gsten: Hillary Clinton. read also ltester Sohn Akash Ambani Akash Ambani mit seiner Frau Shloka bei ihrem Hochzeitsempfang 2019 Foto: picture alliance/AP Photo Der lteste Sohn von Mukesh und Nita Ambani hat Wirtschaftswissenschaften in den USA studiert. Seit 2014 arbeitet er fr die Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, ist seit Juni 2022 deren Vorstandsvorsitzender. Seine Hochzeit mit Shloka Mehta im Mrz 2019 war episch, unter anderem sang Chris Martin (Coldplay) fr das Brautpaar. Damals dachte man: grer geht nicht. Sein jngerer Bruder Anant bewies: geht doch! Nesthkchen Anant Ambani Auf der Pre-Wedding-Party von Anant Ambani und Radhika Merchant war auch Mark Zuckerberg Foto: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS Das Nesthkchen der Familie hat an der Brown-Universitt in den USA studiert. Anant Ambani sitzt in verschiedenen Gremien des Familienunternehmens Reliance. Um die Welt gingen die Fotos seiner Pre-Wedding-Party mit Radhika Merchant. Doch beim Ambani-Nesthkchen ist nicht nur alles eitel Sonnenschein. Anant mit seiner Verlobten Radhika bei der Erffnung des Nita Mukesh Ambani Kulturcenters 2023 Foto: Getty Images Von klein auf leidet er unter Asthma und Fettleibigkeit. So wog Anant zeitweise ber 200 Kilogramm. Seine Mutter Nita sagte mal zur Times of India: Er war so stark asthmatisch, dass wir ihm viele Steroide verabreichen mussten. Dadurch htte er stark zugenommen. Bis heute hat Anant mit dem Jojo-Effekt zu kmpfen. 2002 ganz schlank: Anant Ambani (l.) mit Mutter Nita Foto: The India Today Group via Getty Images Oma Kokilaben Ambani Liebt die Farbe Rosa und Luxus-Autos insbesondere aus Stuttgart Foto: Hindustan Times via Getty Images Kokilaben Ambani, die Mutter von Mukesh Ambani, hat erst im Februar ihren 90. Geburtstag gefeiert. Die Vegetarierin liebt Luxus-Autos! Angeblich besitzt sie ein Modell von jedem groen Hersteller. Ihre Lieblingsmarke kommt laut Times of India aus Deutschland, genau genommen aus Stuttgart: Mercedes-Benz. Und ihre Welt ist wirklich rosarot. Die 90-Jhrige liebt diese Farbe. Die Deko zur Feier ihres 90. war na klar auch komplett in Pink gehalten.

