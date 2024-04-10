Kiran Rao on Divorce with Aamir Khan, How Son Azad Deals with Attention: If Someone Asks You for a Photo | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao made headlines with their divorce announcement. However, they remained friends and committed to co-parenting their son Azad. In a recent interview, the filmmaker opened up about why it was important for them to go public with their divorce and why they chose to shield Azad from the limelight. Speaking to NDTV, Kiran shed light on the rationale behind their public disclosure. She said: “It was a conscious decision because, in a way, we realize that… You know you're in the public eye. You live your life very publicly. What we were doing was completely legal, morally and ethically correct. It's best to be upfront and not leave people guessing. » Speaking about the public scrutiny, Kiran opened up about how some people tend to get “mean” when it comes to a celebrity's personal life. “Then what happens is even after you say it, people can make sense of it, but when you don’t, it’s very easy for people to be mean. And we have seen how major public figures have been dragged into difficult and painful situations,” she said. Recognizing the often harsh scrutiny that comes with celebrity status, Kiran elaborated on the tendency of some individuals to become “nasty” when delving into the personal lives of public figures. She said, “As people, Aamir and I are very down to earth. I walk to my local cafe. I have a very normal life and people are very used to it and give me my space and privacy. I'm grateful for that genuine warmth I felt while living in this city, but even in general, people from Mumbai and Maharashtra never felt like they were invading your privacy and they would recoil when you did theirs. you asked. Aamir and Kiran have taken deliberate steps to protect their son Azad from the incessant spotlight. Detailing their approach to maintaining Azad’s privacy, Kiran shared, “And that’s also how Azad is. I told him that if people ask you for a photo, if it suits you, say yes, if it doesn't suit you, say no. So when we go to the airport and people want a photo with him, sometimes he says yes, sometimes he says no. We don't have Paps outside the doors or anywhere we go. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were married for 15 years. They married in 2005 before announcing their divorce in July 2021. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

