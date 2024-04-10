Akshay Kumar cheekily warns interviewer not to make fun of mangoes: who knows, your show might be over | Bollywood News





Actor Akshay Kumar appeared to respond to reactions that his viral “interview” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi generated ahead of the 2019 general elections. In the interview, the actor had asked the Prime Minister if he liked mangoes. He made a cheeky reference about it while promoting his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia, the host concluded their interaction by saying that he would love to interview Akshay again, this time with a plate of mangoes in front of them – a reference to a question he had asked the Prime Minister during their maintenance. Akshay said, “Aam you will eat, Guthliyan has eaten (You want to eat mangoes, right)? The host replied: “Do you like mangoes? Akshay said, “Who doesn’t? Our country's day is greatly disrupted, my son. Who does Alphonso like in the morning? (Our country has the best mangoes. Who doesn't love Alphonso mangoes)? Sitting next to him, his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff wasted no time in saying, “I love mangoes.” And then, with a cheeky glint in his eyes, Akshay told the host, “Mazaak toh nahi uda raha tu aam ka (You're not making fun of mangoes, are you)? Have fun, listen to the podcast somewhere. (Don't make fun of the mangoes, or who knows, your show might be over). » Also Read – Akshay Kumar says his 24-member family lived in a one-room house in Chandni Chowk, he failed 7th standard: My father came to hit me In the same interview, Akshay also spoke about his strangest fan encounter, which left his hand bleeding. In an interview, Akshay said that he was interacting with several fans at an event, when he found that one of them had cut his hand with a blade. In addition to his prolific film work, Akshay is known for performing at shows and events, which puts him in close contact with his admirers. The actor also revealed that he regularly visits his old school and the house he grew up in, in order to stay connected to his roots. He said he wants to buy the apartment where he lived before becoming a star. Akshay often has addressed the mango issue in the past. I wanted to know his human side, I wanted to ask him. I wanted to know why he wears a watch backwards. I wanted to ask him how much money he has in the bank. I am not going to ask him about politics, Akshay told India Today about his interview with the Prime Minister. In the interview, Akshay had asked the Prime Minister about his love for mangoes, and the Prime Minister had replied, “I love mangoes. Gujarat also has a tradition of Aamras. Growing up, we didn’t have the luxury of buying mangoes. But I loved picking mangoes straight from the tree. It used to be the best. Now I have to control myself and think twice about how much I should eat. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

