Is Raha Kapoor the richest child star in Bollywood? Know Ranbir-Alia’s Daughter’s Net Worth





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are doting parents to their daughter Raha Kapoor. The couple is already spoiling their little girl with incredibly expensive and luxurious gifts. One particular gift stands out, catapulting Raha into the spotlight as not only the richest, but also the youngest star in all of Bollywood. What makes Raha Kapoor the richest child star in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing to move into their brand new home, a lavish bungalow located in the heart of Bandra in Mumbai, which is currently under construction. According to reports by Bollywood Life, Hindustan Times and Mint, Ranbir plans to name the bungalow after their daughter, Raha Kapoor. The family invested a staggering Rs 250 crore in their new residence, making it the most expensive celebrity-owned bungalow in Mumbai, surpassing even renowned properties like Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa. This lavish acquisition further strengthens Raha's position as Bollywood's richest star. According to the report, Ranbir and Alia contribute equally with their income to materialize their dream house. Additionally, it is mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor, deeply devoted to his daughter Raha Kapoor, intends to dedicate the bungalow in her honor, thus cementing his status as Bollywood's richest star. Apart from this large bungalow, Alia and Ranbir also own four apartments in Bandra locality, collectively valued at over Rs 60 crore. The report further reveals, The report reveals that Neetu herself is extremely financially stable and recently purchased a lavish house worth Rs 15 crore in the Bandra region itself. Raha Kapoor Net Worth If we combine the net worth of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 800 crore, as per reports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/is-raha-kapoor-the-richest-star-kid-in-bollywood-know-net-worth-of-ranbir-kapoor-alia-bhatt-daughter-10153297

