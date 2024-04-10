TV tonight: it's finally time for the next Race Across the World adventure | Television





Race around the world 9 p.m., BBC One Betty is an intrepid traveler, while her little brother James prefers to spend a week in Magaluf. Retired couple Viv and Stephen (described by Viv as an acquired taste) want to go on an exciting adventure. Who will you defend when this beloved race returns? This time, the couples must travel 15,000 km across East Asia, starting in Japan, where they are not allowed to use bullet trains. Hollie Richardson The repair shop 8 p.m., BBC One Jay Blades and his crafty crew return, and Diane brings the first item to repair: a pair of cowboy boots, bought for her son by her musician brother Roger, who drummed with Elton John before his death. Can Shoemaker Dean work his magic? HOUR Glow Up: Britain's Next Makeup Star 8 p.m., BBC Three This new series of the makeup artist competition hosted by Leomie Anderson opens with a milestone: the eight MUA wannabes must create a lip-sync TikTok look for the European launch of Lady Gagas makeup brand, Haus Labs. Next, let's move on to the ultimate everyday skill that so few can master: the perfect winged eyeliner. Ellen E Jones Professor T 9 p.m., ITV1 Ben Miller's tense criminologist will finally be able to appear in court. But as Jasper meekly faces attempted murder charges, flashbacks occur to his most recent case: unraveling the murder of a guard in the prison laundry. Why is an innocent latecomer willing to take responsibility? And should the Prof really do the same? Graeme Virtue Stacey Solomons Renovation Rescue 9 p.m., Channel 4 Erick, Caroline and Stacey get to work. Photograph: Matt McQuillan/Channel 4 She has fixed people's lives and now she is saving them from disastrous construction projects. First up, Erick and Caroline in Enfield, who spent $80,000 on a botched bungalow extension and learned to save money by doing their own plumbing, installing the floors and laying the decking. The finished project is impressive, but they are shelling out tens of thousands of pounds for the builders. Alexi Duggins Mandy 10pm, BBC Two It's the latest double bill in Diane Morgan's brilliantly weird comedy series, and it begins with meeting Mandy's 109-year-old grandmother, who lives in her attic and now wants to have a baby. Then she gets a quality control job at a cookie factory (I feel like my whole life has been leading up to this). HOUR Choice of films Mohammad Hassan Madjooni and Pantea Panahiha in Hit the Road. Photography: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Hitting the Road (Panah Panahi, 2021), 2am, Channel 4

Thanks in part to his 2011 documentary This Is Not a Film, self-filmed under house arrest and smuggled out of the country in a cake, Jafar Panahi has become one of Iran's most respected filmmakers. Which must have been some big boots for son Panah to fill when it came to directing his first feature film in 2021. Luckily, Hit the Road is extremely fun. A film about an Iranian family trying to smuggle their adult son across the border into Turkey. It's light, sweet and incredibly funny. Stuart Heritage

