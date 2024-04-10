Eurovision attacks targeted social media campaigns against artists | Eurovision





Organizers of the Eurovision song contest have denounced targeted social media campaigns against their competitors, amid reports of threats against the singer for Israel. This year's competition, which will take place in May in Sweden, has been rocked by controversy over Israel's participation at a time when its war with Hamas has left Gaza in tatters. The European Broadcasting Union has acknowledged in a statement the depth of feeling and strong opinions sparked by this year's Eurovision Song Contest, held against the backdrop of a terrible war in the Middle East. While expressing his understanding that people will want to engage in debate and express their deeply held opinions on this issue, he expressed concerns about targeted social media campaigns against certain artists. The statement does not name the artists interviewed, but it came amid reports that Israeli singer Eden Golan, 20, received death threats via his Instagram account. While we strongly support freedom of expression and the right to express opinions in a democratic society, we strongly oppose any form of online abuse, hate speech or harassment directed against our artists or any individual associated with the competition, indicates the EBU press release. Targeting Eurovision artists is unacceptable and completely unfair, according to the text. He stressed that the decision to include a broadcaster, including Israeli broadcaster Kan, in the Eurovision Song Contest is the sole responsibility of the EBU governing bodies and not that of individual artists. These artists come to Eurovision to share their music, their culture and the universal message of unity through the language of music. The Israeli public channel is a member of the EBU and can therefore participate in the Eurovision contest. The EBU, however, forced Israel to change the lyrics of the Golans' song October Rain, deeming it too political, which is against Eurovision rules. The initial entry was widely seen as referring to the victims of the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel, which sparked the Gaza war. But last month Eurovision agreed that she could participate with a second entry, Hurricane, which features the same music but different lyrics. The EBU said it was committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all participants, staff and fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. We urge everyone to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and support the artists who work tirelessly on what is a music and entertainment spectacle to share their music with the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2024/apr/09/ebu-hits-out-at-targeted-social-media-campaigns-against-eurovision-artists

