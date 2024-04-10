Groove to these festive Bollywood beats!

Eid 2024 will take place on April 11, 2024 and will be celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. People would organize Eid festivals and Eid songs would be the life of these festivals. Therefore, in this article, we have prepared the list of 10 best Bollywood Eid songs that you can listen to and groove to. Bollywood has songs for every festival and occasion and you will find that in the list below we have listed the best Eid songs that you can find, so enjoy it with all your heart.

1. Aaj Ki Party:

Famous Hindi cinema actor Salman Khan always pleases his fans by releasing a film on Eid. You will not see any new movie of your favorite 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' aka Salman Khan this Eid 2024. But you can definitely enjoy the Eid festival with this wonderful song from this movie released in 2015. How would you feel at this occasion of Eid when someone tells you, “Today’s celebration is on my side.”

2. Afghan Jalebi:

When the sound of Afghan Jalebi reaches the ears, how can the bells not resonate in people's hearts and how can their feet remain on the ground? This song sung by Sufi singer Asrar will also remind you of your loved one on this occasion of Eid. However, in an atmosphere like that of Eid, no one can remain disappointed and sadness cannot appear on anyone's face. But if unfortunately this happened to someone, this song will also improve your mood.

3. Friday evening:

This hot song filmed on Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes will fill every Rome with excitement. If an Eid celebration is happening somewhere, which is probably not possible in this environment, then definitely listen to this song with the vocals of Mika Singh and Palak Muchhal. Jumme ki raat will be the perfect melody for the celebration you are looking for for Eid 2024.

4. The status of the Shah:

In the voice of singer Sukhwinder Singh, who has a powerful voice in Hindi cinema, this song may initially make one think of a Sufi song. But later this song will also make you happy. This song, filmed inside a Dargah, will create an atmosphere of worshiping Allah on the day of Eid and will also spread happiness by pleasing the mind. Let's listen to this song filmed on the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

5. Valhalla Re Valhalla:

This song is one of the best Eid party songs. This song is sung by Shekhar, Shreya Ghoshal, Kamal Khan and Raja Hassan. This song brings a Qawwali feeling with the flamboyant dance moves seen in Hindi songs. Its uniqueness is that it was filmed on two handsome actors of Hindi cinema, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. And with him is Katrina Kaif.

6. Noor and God:

In the voices of Adnan Sami, Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, this song makes people feel the religious feelings. Each line recalls the holy month of Ramadan. This song is taken from Shahrukh Khan's film 'My Name is Khan' which was filmed on Shahrukh Khan himself and Kajol. This Sufi song is for your peace of mind.

7. Request:

In this Qawwali song you will see the jugalbandi of melodious singers like Kailash Kher and Javed Ali. This song itself celebrates Eid and compels listeners to sing Maula Maula. This song is taken from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Delhi 6' which was filmed on Abhishek Bachchan. In this song you will lose yourself in worshiping God.

8. Simple Khwaja Khwaja:

We have also selected some songs for your peace of mind from our list, one of them is “Khwaja Mere Khwaja”. On the happy occasion of Eid, this song will directly generate religious feelings in you. This song is taken from the film “Jodha Akbar” by Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. From start to finish, this song is a perfect blend of Ibadat and Qawwali.

9. Mubarak Eid Mubarak:

We already told you that Salman Khan has been taking Eid from his fans since the beginning, without giving anything away. He always pleases his fans with his films and also comes up with songs that can be hummed for a long time. This song from this Salman Khan movie has also been kept in the same category. This song, sung in the vocals of Sonu Nigam, Arvinder Singh and Sneha Pant, is full of enthusiasm.

10. Moon Nazar Aa Gaya:

This song is from the time when Arshad Warsi was not known as a hero. But the song “Chalo” is better than “Saat Khoon Maaf”. This song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Iqbal and Afzal. At the end of the month of Ramadan, as soon as the moon appears, people shout and sing the song “Chaand Nazar Aa Gaya Allah Hi Allah Chha Gaya”.

So here are the Top 10 Hindi Songs that you should definitely play on your Eid 2024. Each of these Eid songs is perfect and will make you groove all day long.

Also read:-

Eid Mubarak wishes 2024: , , , , , ,!