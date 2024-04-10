Where to find the 5 delicious bargains in Naples

Putting on my JLB hat, here are my five food obsessions this week that you must try at two of Naples' new fine dining restaurants.

The best of all?

Each item costs less than $25 and has third-party recommendations from friends and people I meet eating along the way.

For this journalist, yes.

In 2022, I was obsessed with Daniel Swoffords' spring pea risotto when he was the best toque at Cave Bistro & Wine Bar. At the time, I wrote how much it reminded me of New York's Four Seasons Restaurant (RIP) and its sumptuous spring pea soup, a longtime favorite.

His fabulous new take on this vibrant seasonal vegetable can be found at the new Old Vines Naples, where he serves as executive chef.

I visited two weeks ago with a few girlfriends, and its new spring pea cavatelli ($22) stuck in my mind. A week later, my friend Lauren invited me to dinner, offering me a choice of our usual haunts.

When she mentioned Old Vines, I shared my obsession with a new pasta on the menu. Funny enough, she is too, so we went there Friday night.

And we're not the only fans: Aaron, the husband of my friend Dolly Lenz, also compares it to this soup from the Four Seasons, giving it a “100 out of 10” and calling it a “symphony for the mouth” because each ingredient makes the others shine. even brighter.

So what's in it?

The made-from-scratch noodles are topped with a sumptuous barigoule, which includes the aforementioned peas, zucchini, asparagus and sausage to top the dish. The crumbles are added last and are optional for vegetarians.

For the next five weeks or so, that’s on the menu. Go now.

Make it a meal

The other two Swofford dishes I'm swooning over include sumptuous “potato cobbler bites,” made with layers of crispy, thinly stacked potatoes topped with premium beef tartare. Add a small dollop of roasted garlic aioli and some chopped chives for two flavorful bites per piece, priced at $20 for four pieces.

Then there's the fantastic mushroom sourdough toast topped with garlic ricotta and pesto at $16 for two pieces.

Sacred Cannolis and More at BontaBakery

Last month I mentioned wanting to head to Bonta Bakery, which opened on February 21st.

For some reason, I finally found my way last Wednesday afternoon after stopping to interview the LoLa 41 crew. Around the corner is the Regina Ice Cream Pavilion. held court for decades.

I wanted to try everything, but a work dinner that night forced me to hold back, so I couldn't go too crazy ordering.

Choosing between gorgeous, full-sized sandwiches and flavorful focaccia took a few minutes, but I ultimately opted for the focaccia topped with shards of zucchini and aromatic olives.

It was divine.

Seeing cups of freshly squeezed orange juice reminded me of a handsome Italian from long ago who made it every morning, so it was a quick yes.

I am also in love with Bontas desserts. The cannoli shells are crispy and the not-too-sweet filling is airy perfection. I alternated the bites with one end for the pistachio and the other for the candied orange.

But don't take my word for it. I spoke to a few people sitting outside the bakery, where there are a handful of chairs and tables.

Visiting from Minneapolis, Scott Lutz worked for Proctor & Gamble and was based in Rome. He said the Bontas sandwiches here are the same as the ones I ate every day for lunch.

Next, photographer Amy Vischio and Ashtanga Yoga instructor Tatiana Tholt finished lunch.

For Amy, the Bontas sfogliatella is the best and most authentic I have ever eaten. The crispiest on the outside, soft on the inside and not too sweet. A perfect mix for this particular dessert.

His father is from Sicily, and our circles collided when we discovered we had a mutual friend in Connecticut.

Tatiana appreciates that everything she has tried is not too sweet, although she noted that the pastries are larger here than abroad.

The way I see it?

More bites to love.

