Beyoncé rides Cowboy Carter





Over the past decade, one thing has become abundantly clear: Beyoncé releasing an album isn't just a musical event. It is a cultural event. Of surprise midnight drop of his eponymous album on the Internet Mute Challenge of Renaissance, each release cycle seems to snowball into something bigger than the last. Cowboy Carter is no different, a bold stylistic left turn surrounded by intrigue and controversy. At its heart, Cowboy Carter is an album about belonging: belonging to a relationship, to a family, to an industry, to a genre, and to America. Beyoncé described in an Instagram job the incident that prompted the creation of the album as a situation in which she did not feel deeply unwelcome, a comment that many believe refers to the racist reaction she received after performing at the 2016 Country Music Awards. In many ways, Cowboy Carter is an unflinching response, chronicling both the Black Americans who founded country music as well as the Black Americans who continue to reinvent the country music today. Calling Cowboy Carter a country album is an oversimplification and flies in the face of much of the album's commentary on gender division. Throughout the 27-song tracklist, Beyonc weaves a rich musical tapestry, weaving together elements of folk, Americana, rock, hip-hop and even Brazilian phonk. Always dynamic and unpredictable, Cowboy Carter never settles in one place. 16 CARRIAGES is a standout early track, a nostalgic ballad elevated to epic proportions. Tidal waves of instrumentation crash over Beyoncé's lyrics of exhaustion and homesickness, an effect that is both cathartic and cinematic. BODYGUARD is a vibrant slice of Fleetwood Mac-inspired rock that's so flirtatious it's almost dangerous. Thorny and with sharp lyricism, the introspective DAUGHTER holds the tension of a Wild West dead end. The operatic section closing the song is arguably Beyoncé's shining vocal moment on the entire record. And the album's most political and playful song, YA YA, sampled by Nancy Sinatra, is a capital-A anthem shivering with energy like a rattlesnake's tail. Beyond its strong moments, Cowboy Carter is a well-oiled machine, which builds power until the very last song. In a Press release from Parkwood Entertainment, Beyonc revealed that Cowboy Carter was originally scheduled to be released ahead of her 2022 album Renaissance. Hearing the Renaissance's musical influence slowly seep in, from the electronic lullaby of II HANDS II HEAVEN to the Jersey Club rattle of SWEET HONEY BUCKIIN, makes the last part of Cowboy Carter probably the most gripping. With a running time of one hour and 18 minutes, Cowboy Carter could have benefited from tighter editing. While no song derails the album's momentum, some do nothing to propel that momentum. At less than a minute, MY ROSE feels more like a sketch than a fully developed song. The sentimental PROTECTOR is weakened by proximity, so saccharine and saccharine that it pales in comparison to the ballads that precede it. And while JOLENE is a fun reimagining of Dolly Parton's hit, the longer one sits with Beyoncé's warnings for a female adversary to stay away from her man, the more inappropriate and, frankly, cringe-worthy the warnings become. cringe. But eight studio albums deep into her career, a little too ambitious is a commendable place for Beyonc to be. Cowboy Carter is a wide-ranging musical exploration that reveals a range of personal revelations along the way. After all, as stated in the album announcement , This is not a country album. It's a Beyoncé album. Carry on, Cowboy Carter. Do you like what you read? Get Daily Cardinal content delivered to your inbox The Daily Cardinal has covered the University and the Madison community since 1892. Please consider giving today.

