Cook's Burger Bar opens April 20 in Midtown Row





WILLIAMSBURG A new retro-inspired spot from Against the Grain Restaurants (ATG) will bring old school vibes and new school flavor to Midtown Row this spring. Opened on Saturday April 20, Cooks Burger Bar will revitalize the old BBQ Matches Co. space with an aesthetic that “dares to embrace the construction of the commercial area of ​​the late 1950s.” The new venture from ATG co-founders Andrew Voss and Chris Cook is the local hospitality company's first brick-and-mortar venture outside of Colonial Williamsburg. The cooks will pay wall-to-wall homage to nostalgic woodwork accented by classic '50s restaurant colors like teal, mustard and brick red; stained glass pendants; tiled floors dotted with atomic stars; chrome-edged dining tables; and the Breweriana vintage, according to the group. Voss calls Cooks an homage to classic mid-century Midwest restaurants and hospitality with a whimsical menu and aesthetic guaranteed to take you back to grandma's house. The restaurant-style menu with a flat orientation will both use curated ingredients and reject pretension, according to ATG. The owners said the view from the lunch-style kitchen would make burgers and fries the star dish. The menu also features mid-century snacks and small plates (including canned fish, marinated eggs, house-made bar mixes, chicken liver pt) as well as fork and knife dishes like Grandma's style meatloaf. ATG said it is committed to featuring quality, local ingredients, including regionally certified Angus beef, topped with local tomatoes from Dayspring Farm in Cologne, and hydroponic lettuces from ATG's Reckon Acres in Charles City. Meanwhile, the bar will offer “a full menu of ready-to-drink canned beverages (PRDs)” ranging from beer, wine and cocktails to niche non-alcoholic selections. Options on tap include Cooks Lite and Cooks Dark lagers brewed exclusively for the bar by award-winning Precarious beer as well as four rotating cocktails on tap. Music will be another crucial part of the ambiance at Cooks, ATG said, bringing the past to life with retro playlists and vinyl nights. “Broad Street Realty is grateful to have Cook's Burger Bar open in our center,” said Hannah Warner, marketing and events manager for Midtown Row. We've been working to get the Against the Grain team to open one of their brilliant concepts in Midtown Row since the project began. We are delighted that this is all coming to fruition! » Following the grand opening on April 20, Cooks will be open seven days a week for lunch, dinner and late-night munchies, as well as weekend brunch. The cooks will seat 85 people, including 30 on the front patio. For the latest news, including opening weekend specials and full opening hours, follow Instagram And Facebook and on the Web page.

