Why Arizona State is offering a course on Bollywood – AsAmNews





Classes on Bollywood and Indian dances will be among Arizona State University's new course offerings designed to help bridge cultures. The courses are part of the Asian Pacific American Studies program founded more than 25 years ago to promote understanding of other cultures, including those of South Asia. Other new courses next year will focus on India's contemporary art as well as its various religions. “We look forward to the growth and development of the program as it continues to reach more communities,” said College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Patrick Kennel. USS News. The school's new courses highlight South Asian culture. “I think any method of introducing people to a nation is a big step toward inclusion and diversity, which is ASU's mission,” said Rinku Das, new professor of Indian Dances and owner of the Nrityajyoti Dance Academy. “By doing this, students will become closer to each other and make an effort to understand each other’s culture.” According to The state press, Das will focus on Kathak. This dance form originated in northern India, which Das said is a blend of Hindu and Muslim cultures. “I'm trying to show how these dance forms are transforming from mythological stories to becoming more contemporary and responding to modern issues,” Das said. New instructors are eager to start teaching, like Bollywood Nation teacher Nilanjana Bhattacharjya. Bhattacharjya's course exposes students to different Bollywood films and their portrayals in the media. “It’s an interesting thing to think about what makes a film Indian,” Bhattacharjya said. “Is it just that they speak Hindi? How much English do they speak before it's no longer a Hindi film? What is a Bollywood movie? » The school hopes these additions will broaden representation and help it achieve its goal of a culturally rich campus. “Any representation brings new knowledge and a new way of thinking,” Das said. “It changes the perception of students and they become more understanding because after all, we are one global family. » AsAmNews is published by the nonprofit Asian American Media Inc. follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, Tic Tac And Youtube. Please consider make a tax-deductible donation to support our efforts to produce diverse content about AAPI communities. We are supported in part by funding provided by the State of California, administered by the California State Library in partnership with the California Department of Human Services and the California Commission on Asian and Pacific Islander American Affairs as a member of Stop the hate program. To report a hate incident or crime and get help, visit CA against hatred. Related

