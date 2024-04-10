Bug-a BOO! Fun, scares and feelings are part of Charlotte's web of terror in Sting.

Charlotte (Alyla Browne), a rebellious 12-year-old, unwittingly adopts an alien spider who quickly transforms into an arachnid, Ted Bundy, in the fun creature feature Sting.

Sting 3 stars

Despite its confusing title (no, it's not about the lead singer of The Police) and a disappointingly unremarkable ending, Kiah Roache-Turner's low-budget Australian creature feature fuses fun and thrills with a ton of kills in a light, cheesy homage to the classic of the '90s 1950 it came tales from space.

Writer/director Roache-Turner capitalizes on his particular skillset by crafting tightly packaged commercials and music videos to push his compact 91-minute Sting with neck-breaking eagerness.

This veteran of two zombie thrillers and Nekrotronic (a man hunts demons on the Internet) assembles a crackerjack cast perfectly in sync with the darkly comic tone of this film, all inspired by a big, scary black spider that supposedly bit him when he was a child.

Fiery and rebellious 12-year-old Charlotte (Alyla Browne) lives in New York with her mother Heather (Penelope Mitchell) and stepfather Ethan (Ryan Corr). Ethan, who is passionate about art, creates a comic book called Fang Girl so they can connect by working on it together.

Erik (Danny Kim), left, a biologist and researcher, lives comfortably in the same building as Ethan (Ryan Corr), whose stepdaughter Charlotte keeps a dangerous spider as a pet, in the comedic sci-fi thriller Sting.

But Mom and Dad's new baby (an Oscar-caliber team performance from Jett and Kade Berry) takes most of their attention, leaving Charlotte feeling isolated and alone.

Until one night, she discovers a small spider and decides to adopt it as a pet, without realizing that it has just emerged from a glowing meteorite near their tall building.

Could this spider, which she names Sting, come from a planet of superior arachnids mastering space travel? So why does this one behave like the HR Geigers Alien? Could intelligent space spiders send their serial killers to Earth?

Regardless, Roache-Turner seems less interested in the mechanics of science fiction than in the forces that shape and propel his characters, all infused with his own life experiences.

Educated Ethan struggles to make ends meet as a low-paid building superintendent. Plagued by doubt, overwhelmed by family pressures, he's no Bruce Die Hard Willis rushing through the air ducts of a high-rise building, creatively finding weapons to use against a threat to the limbs from his family.

But Charlotte is.

Sting goes from eating insects to hunting birds and tiny mammals. As it grows, it attacks humans, wrapping some in webbing to eat later. (Yes, these scenes reference deleted ones from Ridley Scott's original Alien.)

Frank the Exterminator (Jermaine Fowler) investigates mysterious noises in the air ducts of a New York apartment building in the comedic sci-fi thriller Sting.

A wacky pest control exterminator named Frank (a star turn by Jermaine Fowler, who performs many of his own stunts) provides edgy comic relief, dressed like a Ghostbuster with attitude.

Two tough older sisters, Helga and Gunter (played by acclaimed Australian actors Noni Hazlehurst and Robyn Nevin), hang around the building, exuding haughty judgment.

Erik (Danny Kim), a biologist and researcher, lives one floor up from Charlotte, and he immediately realizes that the creature inside his potty is acting like no spider he knows.

As the mother, Mitchells Heather makes the least impression here, and that makes sense given that Roache-Turner treats Sting primarily as a father-daughter drama (with a killer spider subplot) rather than a monster vs. movie family.

Twelve-year-old Charlotte (Alyla Browne) and her rebellious stepfather Ethan (Ryan Corr) battle a giant space spider in the Australian film Sting.

What Sting desperately needs is what the film Chinatown had: a strong director who replaced the complacent, soothing screenwriters, ending with a disturbing and more realistic finale, which would confirm the hard-won father-daughter bond here .

No.

Sting follows the path of Godzilla Minus One, closing out a gripping, cutting-edge monster movie with disappointing conventionality.

With : Alyla Browne, Ryan Corr, Penelope Miller, Jermaine Fowler

Directed by: Kiah Roache Turner

Other: A theatrical release from Well Go USA Entertainment. Rated R for blood and language violence. 91 minutes