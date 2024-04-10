Before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, five must-watch football films for sports fans | Bollywood





Sports films have always been a source of inspiration for audiences. The lives of iconic footballers have often motivated young people to excel in different fields. As Ajay Devgn's Maidaan hits the theatres, we bring you a list of five iconic sports films. (Also read: Ajay Devgn's Maidaan will only have evening shows on April 10, wider release on April 11) A look at the must-watch films before Ajay Devgn's Maidaan for football lovers. Bend It Like Beckham (2002) Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Gurinder Chadha's sports comedy tells the story of a girl of Indian origin, Jasminder Bhamra, aka Jess, born in London. His conflict with the aspirations of his traditional Punjabi Sikh family and his own dreams is depicted in the film. The film is still relevant today because it shows the reluctance towards women's sports and societal norms in Asian cultures. Parminder K Nagra plays the protagonist. Kera Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Anupam Kher also play key characters. Offside (2006) Jafar Panahi's Iranian sports comedy revolves around cultural beliefs that prohibit women from participating in sports. The film tells the story of a group of football-loving Iranian women who disguise themselves as boys to enter the stadium. However, they are later identified and arrested since women are officially banned from participating in men's sporting events in Iran. The film was banned in its home country despite being filmed entirely there. Offside can be streamed on Prime Video. Bigil (2019) Bigil is a Tamil sports action drama film directed by Atlee. The film tells the story of a young footballer who abandons his passion after the murder of his father. However, he later gets the opportunity to relive his dream after his friend convinces him to coach a women's soccer team. The film stars Vijay and Nayanthara in key roles and is available for streaming on Prime Video India. Golondas The historical Bengali sports biopic is based on the life of Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, considered the father of Indian football. The film highlights Nagendra's courage to challenge the British in a match with the help of his teammates. It shows the inspiring resilience of athletes despite colonial oppression. Directorial Dhrubo Berjee stars Dev, Alexx O'Nell, Anirban Bhattacharya, Ishaa Saha, Indrasish Roy, John Bhattacharya, Mirchi Agni and Srikanta Acharya in pivotal roles. Golondaaj can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. band Amitabh Bachchan plays Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher, in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund. The film shows Vijay's inspiring journey to transform the lives of slum children. The veteran actor's character takes on the difficult task of training troubled young people to keep them away from drugs and crime. Jhund is available for streaming on ZEE5. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

