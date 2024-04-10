Patrick Swayze's widow recounts her final months with the actor: When she learned she had pancreatic cancer, she said: I'm a dead man | people

It was 1970 when 14-year-old Lisa Niemi met the son of the owner of the Houston dance company where she danced, a teenager named Patrick Swayze. Love at first sight was immediate on both sides and five years later, at just 19 and 21 years old respectively, they got married. Their marriage, as solid as it was discreet, ended in September 2009, when Swayze, then one of the most charismatic dancers and actors in Hollywood, died of pancreatic cancer. So Niemi has published a few books, a documentary and given a few interviews, but now, almost 15 years after the death of the protagonist of Dirty danceshe once again sat in front of a microphone to tell about her last days with the love of her life.

For 50 minutes, Lisa Niemi Swayze, now 67, spoke with TV reporter couple Amy Robach and TJ Holmes in their podcastcalled Amy and T.J., where he explained that as soon as the actor was informed of the illness, he knew it was his sentence. From the first moment he learned he had pancreatic cancer, he turned to me and said: I'm a dead man, Niemi says bluntly in the interview. I didn't know much about pancreatic cancer, but he, and as far as he knew, every time he heard someone say he had pancreatic cancer, he said, Well, it's is gone now. The performer himself knew this and made it public, and in an interview with journalist Barbara Walters in a special on ABC in January 2009, he admitted that he was not giving up, but that he knew he only had two years left. left.life. It had been nine months.

Ms informacin

The dancer also recalled the moment Patrick Swayze learned of his diagnosis, in January 2008 (he would make it public a few months later). The doctors performed an endoscopy and later, still in the hospital, they gave him the result: it was pancreatic cancer. Then it was Niemi's turn to inform her husband about the illness and decide when and how to do it. He was recovering from the anesthesia after the exam and she didn't want to tell him while he was still half groggy, so she decided to wait a few hours, went to sleep, and when she woke up found a doctor sitting across from her. husband, with a He was still in bed: I knew the doctor had just told him so. And so, he says today, the doctor told him: you can go ahead and treat him as aggressively as you want, but remember to get your affairs in order as soon as possible. . This is a difficult thing to hear. So he called his sister-in-law, an oncologist in Texas, to help them with treatment and she recommended they participate in a clinical trial and get started.

From the first moment, the couple, who had no children, decided that all the energy they had would be aimed at helping him live, and above all they tried, without falling into naivety, to be optimistic. She admits that it was not easy and that she cried often, always in secret, because once her husband saw her crying and was afraid. Your life changes in a second and will never be the same again. Everything is adrift. We always called ourselves realist-optimists, because we probably knew how it was going to end, but we clung to the fact that he would be one of the ones to get through it, because miracles happen. We tried to stay very positive about everything, but I tell you what, it was like living a complete nightmare 24/7, now remember.

He always tried to fight for his life, as also said by Niemi, who recalled in their conversation a particularly painful moment when they were both walking around his ranch in New Mexico and he asked her to do a lap. camping one last time It was a beautiful day, he looked at me with tears in his eyes and said to me: I want to live. Even if September 14 will mark the 15th anniversary of the actor's death, it is still difficult to talk about him for the man who was his partner for almost 40 years. It brings back memories that, of course, are not entirely pleasant, she admitted in the interview with Robach that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and Holmes. But I know how people feel when they fight for someone they love. And this, in the face of a disease that has so few resources. It's like: Yes, we all have to die at some point, but give us a fighting chance. That's why Lisa Niemi is now dedicated to bringing attention to this cancer and its symptoms: the sooner you find out, the better.

In May 2014, Niemi remarried a divorced jeweler named Albert DePrisco, whom she met about three years after Swayze's death through mutual friends. Then the comments poured in, most of them angry, from some of Swayze's supporters. Yes, I received a lot of criticism, like: How dare you? There are some very rabid Patrick fans who think I'm bad, that they don't like me because I married him. [con DePrisco], he said during the conference. There was a lot of criticism, we learn to deal with it and move on. But I was tempted several times to say: Hey, buddy, put yourself in my shoes and then tell me. Go ahead and tell me that because I lost my husband, I don't love him anymore. How can you say that? It's ridiculous. For her, the actor is always there, next to her: Physically, he is not there, but every day he is with me, I feel it. What was really funny was… I really fell in love with Albert, and it didn't affect… it's interesting how it didn't affect at all my love for Patrick. Just because you lose a loved one doesn't mean you stop loving them and no longer have love to give them. I think Albert and I were lucky to find someone to give that love to.