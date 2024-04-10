Monkey Man review: Dev Patel brings bloody, culturally rich energy to revenge cinema | Entertainment





Dev Patel, widely known for his starring role in the 2009 Best Picture-winning drama Slumdog Millionaire, has had a busy year. First, he starred in two of Wes Anderson's short films for Netflix, and now he's leading his passion project with Monkey Man, serving as lead actor, director, producer and co-writer. Produced by Jordan Peeles' production company, Monkeypaw Productions, Monkey Man is the latest entry in the revenge cinema genre, primarily drawn from the stylized action franchise John Wick. Monkey Man is an adaptation of Hanuman, known as a deity in Hinduism. Although the credits list Dev Patel as Kid, his story parallels that of Hanuman. The film opens in what appears to be a sleazy underground fight club where the sweat is flowing and the money is flowing thanks to corruption. We were then greeted by our leader wearing a strange gorilla mask, taking hit after hit to make ends meet. There is passion in his eyes, hungry for revenge. Patel manages to convey this desire with confidence and importance. Seeking revenge for the senseless murder of his mother by a corrupt police chief, our leader manages to find his way into a highly established club that leads him to the officials who took everything from him. What follows is a bloodbath of juicy and gripping action sequences that are sure to keep your eyes glued to our guide through the underworld. Even though the action doesn't shy away from its influences, Patel manages to walk the tightrope between building fluidly and avoiding burnout. Sure, Dev Patel befriends a puppy in Monkey Man like his comparative action star Keanu Reeves in John Wick, but the film brings an atmosphere unlike any of the later installments. In his directorial debut, Patel makes sure to bring a culturally significant story that never relies on the gimmick of a very excessive shootout thriller. Monkey Man has had a rocky journey, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's even a clip of an iPhone in this film, but I think that only adds to the gritty nature and depth of the film. An audience is able to easily sympathize with a man down on his luck and betrayed by the government he was taught to believe in. This makes revenge even more satisfying. My only issues with Monkey Man mainly have to do with Dev Patel's inoffensive political stance and structure, as well as showing too much of the character's past and what brought him to this point in his life. Politically, the film falls flat and stagnant more than anything, relying on the safe narrative of corrupt governments doing bad things that don't know which side to take. As a film that was in danger of never being made and Jordan Peele being the so-called savior of the project by Patel himself, I wonder if the film's opinion was changed from his actual vision. Still, a lukewarm show isn't reason enough not to go see a yellow-headed Dev Patel explode with ferocity in this two-hour, culture-rich underdog story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utdailybeacon.com/arts_and_culture/entertainment/monkey-man-review-dev-patel-brings-a-bloody-culturally-rich-energy-to-revenge-cinema/article_3fdab264-f741-11ee-9807-c784eca6c1fe.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos