Richard Serra: Six Large Drawings examines the planes of black that appeal to you | Art

IImpenetrable as an asteroid or an eclipsed moon, and as crusted and pitted as a rusty cannonball, a black circle looms from the darkness. The disk has a mass and weight that you can feel; I don't know if it's about to knock me over or suck me in. The disk leans a little to the right of the square sheet of paper that contains it, as if it had been misaligned by an invisible gravitational force. Measuring its diameter with outstretched arms, I don't understand the scale and exact position of the circle, and it seems to destabilize me. Sometimes the waxy black pigment that covers the surface eats away the space beyond the edge of the circle. The eye hesitates as the light rakes the surface. You could wallow in it.

There's a lot going on in Cheever, Richard Serras' 2009 cartoon, named after the American novelist and short story writer John Cheever. Another square drawing containing a circle is named Kerouac, in honor of the author of On the Road. Kerouac's circle and place are even darker and scabrous, mysterious and menacing.

Cheever (2009) pays homage to American author John Cheever. Photograph: Robert McKeever/Richard Serra/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Saws Six great drawings is the last exhibition designed by the artist before his death on March 26, at the age of 85. Bringing together the works of three groups produced between 1990 and 2018, it is concise, misleading and full of surprises. Cheever hangs on downstairs and Kerouac upstairs. The two drawings occupy similar positions on the wall. It is a spectacle of duplications and differences, of things that are similar but which are not. I do a double take and want to run back down the stairs to make sure I haven't gone crazy. Two other works on each floor follow the same sequence, with two enormous drawings of the Rift Series occupying the longest walls, and two works from another series hung in semi-enclosed rear rooms. No work faces each other. There is a feeling of endless return.

The first two drawings here originated during Serra's visit 50 years ago to Machu Picchu in Peru. He noticed that when Inca builders cut stones at the site and assembled the irregular shapes to construct their monumental architecture, sometimes the edges of the stone blocks only touched on one side, leaving a visible gap between them. Serra made many observational drawings at the time and, while lingering at the site, he also dropped acid there. In the drawings Navajo (1990) and Periodic Table (1991), two sheets of paper of unequal height and width tilt against each other. The corners of white in the space between these silhouetted blocks of black are crucial. How can works so seemingly stubborn and stable seem so active when they are jostling around?

Serra at the Gagosian gallery in London in 2008. Photo: Glenn Copus/ANL/Rex/Shutterstock

Where the artist stops, we begin. Serra resisted metaphor and avoided symbolism, but we get them when we can. In the large Rift drawings, which rise above us like walls, the planes of black oil sticks are relieved by tall, skinny white triangles, which rise from the base of the drawing and descend from 'at the top, like the preliminary, confident cuts of a seamstress. could drag scissors through a piece of fabric. These inclined spaces also recall Barnett Newmans vertical zippers that interrupted its calibrated and painted surfaces. For Serra as for Newman, these intervals have a profound effect on our reading of space, both real and illusory. You are encouraged to move around, go back and forth, get closer and move further apart.

The word drawing hardly captures the scale of these works, nor their play between materiality and lyricism.

The black planes, each on its own sheet of paper in the Serras Rift drawings, are a play of dramatic stops, conjunctions and veils, the shapes leaning over and supporting each other. They move apart and lean on each other and move away, leaving slivers of space and light between them. Everything is relational. Sometimes there is an overlap; sometimes a visual outline like a weld. The black is also streaked with brushstrokes and coagulations.

The drawings here are all executed on handmade, almost translucent Japanese paper, an almost perverse choice as a support for the layers of heavy oil stick that cover their delicate surfaces. I think of asphalt, roof tar, walls covered in anti-climb paint. Made from mulberry and other plant fibers, Japanese paper is delicate but deceptively durable, like human skin, and the black paint sticks Serra uses are oily, waxy crayons that are difficult to manipulate with finesse (Jean-Michel Basquiat used them a lot). They scratch with dried paint and ooze when you work with them. Yet Serra worked with their qualities to make something masterful and sober. The word drawing hardly captures the scale of these works, nor their play between materiality and lyricism. These works are all about volumes and edges, lightness and weight.

A few years ago, Serra was asked by critic Hal Foster whether he thought he had entered a late period and what the idea of ​​a late style meant to him. More emphasis, more weight, more density, more tension, more introspection. No more emotion, Serra replied. And more drawing, he said.