Too much to bear: Black actors condemn racist abuse against Romeo and Juliet star | Online abuse
More than 800 predominantly black and non-binary actresses have signed an open letter in solidarity with Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who was the target of racist abuse online after her casting in a new production of Romeo and Juliet was announced.
Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim and Marianne Jean-Baptiste are among the 883 signatories of the letter.
It reads: Too often, black artists, especially black actresses, find themselves facing the storm of online abuse after committing the crime of finding employment on their own.
This follows a statement from the Jamie Lloyd theater company condemning the deluge of deplorable racial abuse directed at Amewudah-Rivers and saying further harassment would be reported.
The abuse, said the company run by director Jamie Lloyd, followed the announcement of the show's cast, including Amewudah-Rivers as Juliet and Tom Holland as Romeo.
Wednesday's letter, organized by Enola Holmes actress Susan Wokoma and Somali writer Nony Seaton, stated: When news of Francesca Amewudah-Rivers' casting in Jamie Lloyd's production of Romeo and Juliet was announced, so many people celebrated and welcomed this news. Many of us have taken to social media to shower our little sister with love and congratulations for someone so young in her career. A huge emerging talent.
But what followed was an all-too-familiar horror that many of us dark-skinned visible black artists experienced. The racist and misogynistic abuse directed at such a gentle soul was too much to bear. That a casting announcement for a play would trigger such twisted and ugly abuse is truly embarrassing for those who are so empty and sterile in their own lives that they have to engage in hateful abuse.
Lynch is best known for her roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films as well as playing MI6 agent Nomi in the 2021 James Bond film No Time to Die. Atim is a two-time Olivier Award-winning Ugandan-British actress, singer, songwriter and playwright who has appeared in numerous television and theater shows, while Jean-Baptiste rose to prominence after her role in the film Secrets & Lies from 1996, for which she received Oscar, Golden Globe and Bafta nominations.
The signatories welcomed the theater company's statement and said they hoped it would extend to committed emotional support for Francesca in her journey with the production.
They added: Too often, theater companies, presenters, producers and presenters have failed to offer help or support when their black artists face racist or misogynistic abuse. Reporting is too often left on the shoulders of the people being abused, who are also supposed to promote the show in question.
We want to send a clear message to Francesca and all black performers who face this kind of abuse that we see you. We see the art you manage to produce not only with the pressures your white colleagues face, but with the added traumatic obstacle of misogynoir. We are so excited to see you shine.
Romeo and Juliet runs at the Duke of Yorks Theater from May 11 to August 3 and marks the Amewudah-Rivers West End debut. The actor has previously appeared in Shakespeare's plays Macbeth and Othello as well as Sophocles' tragedy Antigone in London theaters. She also starred in two seasons of Bad Education on the BBC.
The play will also be Spider-Man star Holland's first major theatrical role since his debut in Billy Elliot: the Musical.
Lloyd is known for staging daring, megastar-directed versions of classic plays such as Doctor Faustus with Kit Harington, Betrayal with Tom Hiddleston and The Seagull with Emilia Clarke. Its new production of the musical Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger, recently completed a sold-out run at London's Savoy Theater and will transfer to Broadway in September.
Last year, Lloyd directed Taylor Russell and Paapa Essiedu in a revival of Lucy Prebbles' play The Effect at the National Theatre, before premiering at New York's Shed in March.
Romeo and Juliet is presented as a thrilling new take on Shakespeare's immortal tale of wordsmiths, rhymers, lovers and fighters.
