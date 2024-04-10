Warner Bros. teases Joker sequel, Beetlejuice 2 and more at CinemaCon | Entertainment

LAS VEGAS (AP) Warner Bros. does not rest on his barbie laurels: The century-old studio is also aiming for a record-breaking 2024, with a release slate that includes a new Mad Max film, AngryKevin Costner's two-part Western epic, Horizon: An American saga, THE Beetle juice sequel, and Joker: Folie Deux, which brings Lady Gaga to Gotham City.
The studio was the first Tuesday night to dazzle theater owners gathered this week in Las Vegas for the annual CinemaCon convention and trade show. They came armed with stars, including Kevin Costner, Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, as well as images and trailers to show off.
Joker director Todd Phillips showed audiences a trailer for Joker: Folie Deux, released October 4, which brings back Joaquin Phoenix as the violent and mentally ill Arthur Fleck and introduces Gagas' Harley Quinn. Phillips thanked the exhibitors in the room for contributing to the success of the first film.
Responding to rumors that the sequel would be a musical, Phillips said he was not referring to it as such.
It's a film where music is an essential element, Phillips said. To me, it doesn't stray too far from the first film.
Ahead of its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month and its May 24 theatrical release, Furiosa director George Miller stars Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, talked a little about the prequel and showed off some explosive new footage .
We just finished last week, said the 79-year-old filmmaker, whose first Mad Max film came out 45 years ago.
This new film focuses on a young Furiosa, played by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road, the 2015 blockbuster that grossed more than $300 million at the box office and won four Academy Awards.
It’s the story of one woman’s relentless commitment to an impossible hope, Taylor-Joy said. We see her go through everything.
Hemsworth plays a warlord named Dementus.
The audience was particularly excited to hear Kevin Costner, who will return to theaters this summer with a two-part western, Horizon: An American Saga, which he directed, co-wrote and stars in . Set during the Civil War, Costner wanted to examine the idea of America's promise.
It was the promise that if you could come West, if you could survive there, you could make a home for yourself at the cost of a lot of things, Costner said. For me, it's a tragedy.
The film is having an unconventional release, with the first part hitting theaters on June 28, followed by the second part on August 16. The ensemble includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Danny Huston and Stranger Things member Jamie Campbell Bower.
Many people like mystery movies, Costner said. I tend to like adventure films.
Horizon: An American Saga will also premiere at Cannes next month.
Tim Burton was also on hand to tout Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to his 1988 hit, which brings back Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine OHara to reprise their roles, and introduces new characters played by Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, Willem Dafoe and Justin Theroux . . It hits theaters on September 5.
Burton said he had always had a relationship with Lydia Deetz and wanted to know what happened to the Deetz women over the years and was happy that Ryder, OHara and Keaton were also on board.
It was like a strange family reunion, Burton said.
Keaton said they discussed the possibility several times over the years and ultimately came through. It's good. It’s really, really good,” Keaton said. Actually, it's great.
Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho released a trailer for his new film, Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, which will hit theaters in January 2025.
It's about a simple man who ends up saving the world, the Parasite director said through a translator. It's a very strange type of hero's journey.
Pattinson called the story unusual, funny and bizarre. I was told you'll love the script, but the role is impossible, he said.
Warner Bros. is also working on rebooting its DC superhero universe, under the supervision of Peter Safran and James Gunn, who is currently filming the new Superman in Atlanta for a summer 2025 release. Before that, the studio is releasing a documentary about the first cinematic Superman, Christopher Reeve, which they acquired at Sundance. Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story hits theaters in September.
Three years after former studio executives made the decision to release all their films day and date in theaters and on its streaming service, Warner Bros. has re-established itself as an essential part of the movie theater ecosystem.
In December, they made an unconventional decision. o release three major films in a short period of time: Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Color Purple. This was done in agreement with theater owners who said they needed more films. Those films, said domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein, grossed a total of more than $1 billion worldwide, and the studio was responsible for about 50 percent of the Christmas box office.
This year also got off to a strong start, powered by Wonka and leading to Dune: part two (both grossed over $600 million worldwide) and Godzilla x Kong which surpassed $300 million at the box office.
Storytelling is our business, Goldstein said. We are committed to making great event films that everyone can enjoy.