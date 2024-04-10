SAG responds to call for greater safety of child actors after 'quiet on set'





SAG-AFTRA responds to calls for more safety protocols for working child actors following Investigation Discovery documentary Calm on the set. The five-part series delved into the toxic work environments that many child actors faced while working on some of the most popular children's television shows in the late 1990s and early 2000s, including including allegations of abuse, sexism and racism. Jenny Kilgen, a former Amanda Show writer featured in the documentary, wrote an open letter to SAG-AFTRA, urging it to “initiate and institute robust child safety protocols” as well as support federal legislation on the matter. RELATED: Drake Bell Explains How 'Silent on Set' Shocked Viewers: 'This Is the Answer That Should Have Happened Years Ago' In response to the letter, Ray Rodriguez, SAG-AFTRA's director of contracts, told Deadline in a statement: The union takes the safety of young artists very seriously and spends significant time advocating for important legislative protections for minors and administering contract requirements for young artists. We prioritize complaints involving minors, maintain a Young Artist Constituency Committee, and help fund and administer programs like “Looking Ahead” that educate young artists about life as a child actor. Additionally, SAG-AFTRA's most recent agreement requires a background check for any “teacher or social worker (or any other person charged with performing the same duties as a social worker, such as a child care coordinator”). children) who is engaged by the producer to supervise or teach minors employed under the agreement. Additionally, we allowed producers to require a background check as a condition of employment “for any person working in close proximity to one or more minors, other than a minor who is the child/ward of that person “. RELATED: 'Blue's Clues' Star Steve Burns Watched 'Quiet On Set' Documentary Series 'With Horror and Sorrow' SAG-AFTRA already has several resources for young actors, including the Safer Set hotline, which can be used for any on-set safety concerns. The union's reporting tool also offers referrals to therapeutic, legal or police assistance. California law prohibits individuals required to register as sex offenders from providing services to minors working or seeking to work in the entertainment industry. Those seeking to work with minors must undergo a criminal background check and obtain a Child Performer Services license. RELATED: Drake Bell Forgives Rider Strong After Letter of Support to His Abuser: 'We Heal Together' However, on set, crew background checks are not required as long as the minor is accompanied by a parent or guardian. In his letter to SAG-AFTRA, Kilgen calls for “mandatory background checks, appropriate training for adults, transparency in investigation and reporting policies, and free access to mental health providers throughout the throughout the employment cycle (and if necessary, afterwards). » RELATED: Melissa Joan Hart on the 'Quiet On Set' Allegations: 'I Trust Them Absolutely, I Believe Them One Hundred Percent' She also advocates for the formation of a special task force to audit current SAG-AFTRA policies with a mission to improve the well-being of children in the entertainment industry. RELATED: Kenan Thompson on 'Quiet On Set' Revelations: 'Investigate Further' “I hope this action will address and help dismantle the current industry power dynamic that appears to exist to protect the financial well-being of studios and networks, often at the expense of the emotional, psychological and physical. of the children they employ – a dynamic in which predatory behavior is possible and parents are too often sidelined,” she wrote. RELATED: Nickelodeon Star Allie DiMeco Says She Was Forced to Kiss a Much Older Man on 'Naked Brothers Band' and Felt 'I Could Get Fired If I Didn't'

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/04/sag-aftra-response-child-actor-safety-protocols-quiet-on-set-1235880517/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos