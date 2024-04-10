Opponent Lionel Shriver Deftly Satirizes Anti-Intellectualism in 'Mania': NPR

Shriver's new novel is one of his best. It takes place in an alternate America, where the last acceptable biased discrimination against people considered less intelligent is being eradicated.

TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

Lionel Shriver is known for her 2003 novel, “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” and the social satires that followed, such as “So Much for That” and “Mandibles,” which lampoon America's health care and economic systems. Our book critic Maureen Corrigan reminds us that Shriver is also known for the personal controversy she stirred up. Recently, she has made critical comments about trans people and hate speech laws. Here's Maureen's review of Shriver's latest satire, “Mania.”

MAUREEN CORRIGAN, BYLINE: We probably need to talk about the sombrero again. As anyone familiar with the literary scandal will remember, in 2016 Lionel Shriver gave the keynote speech at the Brisbane Writers Festival, where she opposed identity politics in fiction and notions of cultural appropriation. To accessorize for the occasion, Shriver, a white woman, donned a sombrero. An uproar ensued. This sombrero incident is essential not only to understanding Shriver's cultural politics, but also his scandalous provocative methods in life and literature. Going against the grain, Shriver continued to oppose what she would call woke culture. Although she voted for Biden in 2020 and supports reproductive rights, she supported Ron DeSantis in his failed presidential bid. Lately, his anti-immigration rhetoric has raised alarms. As some commentators have pointed out, it's hard not to interpret her call for the preservation of a coherent culture in Britain, where she lived for decades, as anything other than code for white people. If Shriver weren't such a superb satirical novelist, we could just cancel her, but that would mean sacrificing “Mania,” Shriver's last novel and one of her best. The story takes place in an alternate America, where the so-called Mental Parity Movement reigns. The last acceptable prejudice, discrimination against people considered less intelligent, is being eradicated. Words like smart and sharp are banned, making it difficult to reference books like “My Brilliant Friend” and everyday devices like smartphones.

When the novel opens in 2011, Pearson Converse, an assistant professor of English, is sitting around the dinner table with her partner, her best friend, and her 3 young children, all of whom attend Gertrude Stein Elementary School in Voltaire , in Pennsylvania. his best friend Emory, who hosts local public radio's arts program, sums up how the Obama administration is expanding Clinton-era guidelines of don't ask, don't tell to cover intellectual profile news of somebody. Don't ask where someone went to school, even if you went to Yale – well, especially if you went to Yale. Never mention or fish for IQ, obviously, but also SAT and ACT scores or grade point averages. And forget about asking or talking about a performance on “Jeopardy!”

As we readers will learn, Obama, in this alternate America, is doomed to be a one-term president because, as Pearson tells us, in 2012, the idea that one might want to admire someone one in a position of authority had become absurd. . Instead, the incredibly unimpressive Biden steps in, after which, in 2015, the Democratic Party chooses Donald Trump as its candidate of choice, for, among other reasons, the fact that he never reads. Finding herself stuck in the survey course on international literature that she teaches, Pearson decides, like Shriver herself, to introduce an incendiary object into the lecture room. She replaces Dostoyevsky's “Crime and Punishment” with one of his later novels, you know, the one called “The Idiot.” Predictably, in this anti-brain-shaming era, where the fool has been eliminated from Shakespeare's plays and fictional idiots like Sherlock Holmes and Victor Frankenstein have been banned from the curriculum, Pearson must apologize to class or be expelled.

Like any good satire, “Mania” exaggerates real-world trends, such as final grading, which means giving students credit for simply turning in homework, and the death of expertise. It must also be recognized that Shriver's world here is exclusively ableist, thus avoiding the darker implications of his satire. The main focus of this novel is something more fundamental, the tension between the promise of an egalitarian democracy and what historian Richard Hofstadter has called anti-intellectualism in American life. “Mania” is very funny, sometimes offensive and, yes, clever. It is also, of course, elitist. The novel's fears about large numbers and stupidity are often alchemized into laughs, but large numbers are many things, twisted and wise in turn. And a few writers like Shriver could also imagine their – or should I say our – possibilities.

