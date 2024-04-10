Viva Resorts by Wyndham Elevates All-Inclusive Entertainment Experience Across All Locations: Unveils “Viva Vibe”





MIAMI Viva Resorts by Wyndhama collection of all-inclusive vacation resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, is delighted to announce the launch of Viva Vibe, a dynamic entertainment offering set to redefine the all-inclusive travel experience. With an exciting repertoire of parties and productions at each resort, Viva Vibe promises to captivate guests with unforgettable experiences, celebrating the essence of fun in paradise. Each resort will simultaneously host multiple parties, artists and events unique to their destinations. Some of the new Viva Vibe entertainment highlights include Live Performances, DJ Nights, Latin Nights, Neon Parties, Silent Parties, White Parties, Candy Shop Parties, Foam Parties and the iconic Beach Party, where toes meet sand and rhythm fills the air. Viva Resorts looks forward to inviting travelers to experience the all-inclusive concept, offering guests an exciting range of entertainment designed to delight and delight attendees of all ages. Whether you're a child or an adult, under the sun or under the stars, these awe-inspiring entertainments feature the best local talent, with Viva Vibe promising non-stop fun for all. At Viva Resorts by Wyndham, we are committed to providing our guests with memorable experiences that go beyond the ordinary, said Erika Sordo, Corporate Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Viva Resorts by Wyndham. With the launch of Viva Vibe, we are taking our entertainment offerings to the next level, ensuring that every moment of our guests' stay is filled with excitement, energy and fun. Guests can experience these joyful Viva Vibe activities day or night, depending on their taste and age group. Whether it's dancing the night away at a beachside fiesta or enjoying a sunset foam party, Viva Vibe promises to create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to nightly entertainment, Viva Vibe will also offer special events and activities throughout the year. Guests can connect with the vibrant spirit of the destination while enjoying the convenience and excitement of an all-inclusive resort experience. We are excited to introduce Viva Vibe as part of our continued commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and entertainment, added Erika Sordo. With Viva Vibe, guests can expect a vacation filled with excitement, laughter and the unrivaled ambiance of Viva Resorts by Wyndham throughout the Caribbean. For more information or to make reservations, visit Viva Resorts by Wyndham And Instagram: vivaresorts. About Viva Resorts by Wyndham Viva Resorts by Wyndham expresses its passion for life through its all-inclusive resort brands located throughout the Caribbean, including Mexico, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. Tropical decors that collaborate with the local environment and feature premium amenities complemented by on-site entertainment allow the brand and its multilingual staff to create unique and memorable experiences for guests. Additionally, Viva Resorts by Wyndham strives to protect local natural habitats, surrounding environments and cultures through green programs at each resort. Viva Resorts by Wyndham has more than 37 years of experience developing, managing and marketing hotels in the Caribbean. Its portfolio includes the members-only Club Viva. For more information, visit www.vivaresortsbywyndham.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240410930749/en/ Contacts Media Contact:

Martin Diaz

(305) 239-8970

[email protected]

