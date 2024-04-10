Hatis cinema mourns the loss of actor and filmmaker Mario Moretta





Preview: Haitian actor and filmmaker Mario Moretta, renowned for his contribution to cinema, dies at age 66 following a heart attack, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. Haitian actor and filmmaker Mario Moretta tragically passed away at the age of 66, succumbing to a heart attack on March 25. The Ministry of Culture and Communication officially confirmed the news, plunging the Haitian cinema community into mourning. Moretta's career, which began in 1988 with the acclaimed film “SHERICO SA.,” marked Haitian cinema. His filmmaking skills extended beyond acting to directing, distinguishing him as a multi-faceted talent within the industry. “He distinguished himself on the Haitian cinema scene, not only by his talent as an actor and director but above all by his openness to teamwork and his passion for sharing his know-how with young people,” admitted the Ministry of Culture. and Communication, reflecting on Moretta's profound impact on the Hatis scene. Born and raised in Haiti, Moretta attended Roger Anglade College in Port-au-Prince before continuing his studies in New York University in the USA. He lived in Pétion-Ville. The loss of Moretta is mourned not only by her family and friends, but also by the entire Haitian film community, which lost one of its most valuable talents. Related Ralph Delly is an award-winning music and entertainment journalist with extensive experience in the Haitian music industry and the Haitian-American community. He has worked in Haiti and the United States at media organizations such as Radio Metropole, WNWK/107.5 FM, Radio Soleil d'Hati and The Haitian Time, where he wrote the popular gossip column The Delly Dish. Dellys has worked with many HMI artists including Zin, Lakol, Phantoms, Zenglen, Sokute, Jam, See Well and 509 to name a few. Delly is a graduate of Carlos Albizu University of Miami and the City College of New York (CUNY) Plus de : Ralph Delly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://haitiantimes.com/2024/04/10/mario-moretta-died/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

