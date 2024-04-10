Joey Zauzig says masked men tried to break into Hollywood Hills home – NBC Los Angeles





Home security camera footage shows the moments three masked intruders attempted to break into influencer Joey Zauzig's Hollywood Hills home. The break-in took place early Monday morning and the reality TV star, known for her role on the MTV series The Real Friends of WEHO, detailed her experience to her followers. It was a disturbing and frightening ordeal for Zauzig, who you may know from his social media pages and his MTV show. He said he was sharing details of his experience so he could track down the men responsible for losing his sense of security. Last night we were woken up by three armed, masked men walking around our property at our doorstep, Zauzig said. Zauzig said it happened around midnight Monday. When the masked intruders used a device to break her sliding glass door. That set off the alarm, and then he said he immediately called 911. We didn't know if they were still in the house. We were so panicked that we were screaming for help from the balcony, Zauzig said. Zauzig detailed the LAPD's response and their arrival within six minutes with two helicopters overhead. But by the time they arrived, according to Zauzig and the LAPD, the three masked men had already left. Zauzig thanked his followers for all their wishes and kind messages. But in one message he said he felt violated and had a stomach ache as he dealt with the mental aftermath. I wonder when I'll feel back to normal, because I'm definitely not. I don't know what I'm going to have to do, I hope I get back to normal. We have contacted the LAPD so far no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/attempted-break-in-at-home-of-reality-star-in-hollywood-hills/3383937/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos